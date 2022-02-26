Pompeo says he is ‘rooting’ for the Biden administration, despite ‘very different worldview’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also told Gadget Clock on Friday that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had consulted with him and that although the two had “very different worldviews,” they had a “shared desire” to make the United States stronger and greater.

In an interview with Gadget Clock on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday, Pompeo also criticized the Biden administration’s foreign policy approach but said he only hoped for their success.

Rubio urges Biden to “reduce” Putin’s “leverage” on power by lifting sanctions

Pompeo also told Gadget Clock, “I am rooting for the success of the Biden administration – despite my criticism and my deep concern about the policies they have chosen.” “I want them to succeed.”

Pompeo also told Gadget Clock that he was “happy” to talk to anyone in the Biden administration who called “anytime”.

“Whenever someone in the administration calls and asks, I’m glad to talk to them and give them my opinion and my thoughts – sometimes a small part of history, something I’ve done that they probably didn’t know – and I’ve done the same thing. Pompeo also explained. “I called my predecessors, regardless of their team, to find out what they worked on and what worked and what didn’t.”

Pompeo also told Gadget Clock that he had spoken to Blinken and that coordination between the Trump administration and the Biden administration was “happening at a more junior level as well.”

“Look, we have very different worldviews and deep disagreements about how the policy can be implemented,” Pompeo said. “But the shared desire to make our country strong and great is something that I will work with everyone.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Asked in detail about the differences between his views and those of Blinken, Pompeo pointed to the Trump administration’s Middle East policy and the creation of the Abraham Accords – the “historic peace treaty” between Israel and the UAE that normalized and normalized relations. Bilateral agreements on investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture and other areas of mutual benefit.

“They are trying to cut a deal with Iran – we recognize Israel’s right to have their capital wherever they want,” Pompeo said. “They are trying to re-establish a consulate in Jerusalem. This is a fair, different verdict.”

But the “most important difference,” Pompeo said, was that the “Trump administration” was fearless in defending America around the world.

“We wanted religious freedom to be something we worked on deeply – they chose to lead with climate change,” Pompeo said. “Secretary [John] Kerry was the first senior American leader to meet with Xi Jinping. He is the first senior leader to meet with Vladimir Putin.

“When you put climate change at the top of your agenda, when conversations are about energy, not carbon footprint, the world thinks deeply differently about you,” Pompeo said. “And I, sadly, think that the shift in priorities and the lack of focus on ‘America First’ has led Vladimir Putin to think that he has the opportunity.”