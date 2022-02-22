Pooja Banerjee will no longer be a part of Kumkum Bhagya, explains the reason for leaving the show on Instagram

Now a new change is coming in the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya. Beautiful actress Pooja Banerjee has decided to leave the show. February 21 was her last day on the show, now she will not be seen in this show. The actress herself has given this information through her Instagram. After knowing this news, his fans are stunned.

According to Pooja Banerjee, she herself has decided to leave the show. Sharing a picture on her Instagram account, Pooja wrote, ‘See you again,’ Unit we will meet again. Thanks to the team of Kumkum Bhagya for this beautiful journey. I will always be grateful to all of you for showering me with lots of love and making me feel special during my pregnancy.’

Apart from her co-stars, the actress also wrote messages for the camera department, makeup and hair department and other juniors. She wrote that she loves them all very much. With this, he tagged many artists working in Kumkum Bhagya. On his post, his fellow actors wished him well and asked him to take care. Apart from the people of his team, his fans are also commenting on this post continuously.

A surprise party was also held on the sets for Pooja Banerjee on the last day of the shoot. The whole team together gave him a farewell. The team of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ left no stone unturned to make her feel special. Whose pictures and videos are also going viral on social media.

Let us tell you that actress Pooja Banerjee is going to become a mother soon. This is the reason why he has said goodbye to the show. Even during her pregnancy, Pooja was shooting for the show. Now she has entered the last month of her pregnancy, due to which she has left the show. According to the information, Kilkari will resonate in her house in March. Pooja had tied the knot with Indian swimming player Sandeep Sejwal on February 28, 2017.