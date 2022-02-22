Entertainment

Pooja Banerjee will no longer be a part of Kumkum Bhagya, explains the reason for leaving the show on Instagram

37 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Pooja Banerjee will no longer be a part of Kumkum Bhagya, explains the reason for leaving the show on Instagram
Written by admin
Pooja Banerjee will no longer be a part of Kumkum Bhagya, explains the reason for leaving the show on Instagram

Pooja Banerjee will no longer be a part of Kumkum Bhagya, explains the reason for leaving the show on Instagram

Pooja Banerjee will no longer be a part of Kumkum Bhagya, explains the reason for leaving the show on Instagram

A surprise party was also held on the sets for Pooja Banerjee on the last day of the shoot. The whole team together gave him a farewell.

Now a new change is coming in the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya. Beautiful actress Pooja Banerjee has decided to leave the show. February 21 was her last day on the show, now she will not be seen in this show. The actress herself has given this information through her Instagram. After knowing this news, his fans are stunned.

According to Pooja Banerjee, she herself has decided to leave the show. Sharing a picture on her Instagram account, Pooja wrote, ‘See you again,’ Unit we will meet again. Thanks to the team of Kumkum Bhagya for this beautiful journey. I will always be grateful to all of you for showering me with lots of love and making me feel special during my pregnancy.’

Apart from her co-stars, the actress also wrote messages for the camera department, makeup and hair department and other juniors. She wrote that she loves them all very much. With this, he tagged many artists working in Kumkum Bhagya. On his post, his fellow actors wished him well and asked him to take care. Apart from the people of his team, his fans are also commenting on this post continuously.

A surprise party was also held on the sets for Pooja Banerjee on the last day of the shoot. The whole team together gave him a farewell. The team of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ left no stone unturned to make her feel special. Whose pictures and videos are also going viral on social media.

READ Also  Babbar Sherni Kangana Ranaut Breaks Down For Director AL Vijay at Thalaivi Trailer Launch

Let us tell you that actress Pooja Banerjee is going to become a mother soon. This is the reason why he has said goodbye to the show. Even during her pregnancy, Pooja was shooting for the show. Now she has entered the last month of her pregnancy, due to which she has left the show. According to the information, Kilkari will resonate in her house in March. Pooja had tied the knot with Indian swimming player Sandeep Sejwal on February 28, 2017.


#Pooja #Banerjee #longer #part #Kumkum #Bhagya #explains #reason #leaving #show #Instagram

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Britney Spears Files to Remove Father Jamie Spears From Conservatorship

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment