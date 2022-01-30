Pooja Batra who was seen in Virasat with Anil Kapoor has look changed see her latest photos

Actress Pooja Batra may not be seen in films but remains very active on social media. Recently she has shared some of her photos, in which she is looking very glamorous.

Bollywood actress Pooja Batra is very active on social media. Pooja often shares her photos and videos with fans. Pooja Batra got a lot of recognition in the industry with the 1997 film ‘Virasat’. This film is one of the superhit films of the 90s, at that time the film was well-liked by the audience. Anil Kapoor was seen in the lead role along with Pooja Batra in this film.

Pooja Batra was featured in the film as a gori mem of a city. The audience was well-liked for his acting in the film as well as his stylish style. Today even though Pooja Batra is not seen in films, but she is always seen active on social media.

At the same time, today the actress has become more glamorous and stylish than before. Seeing his latest photos, you will not even be able to recognize him. Meanwhile, some latest photos of Pooja have come out, in which her look can be seen changed a lot. Some time ago Pooja shared her photo. It can be seen in these photos that she is wearing a yellow color bikini. Also, Pooja has kept her hair open in the photos and has also put black glasses on her eyes.

Apart from this, recently he has shared a video of himself. In this video, he can be seen walking wonderfully. In the video, Pooja is wearing a rake top and a black skirt. Seeing this wonderful video of Pooja, fans are praising her fiercely in the comments.

Talking about Pooja Batra’s personal life, she is full of ups and downs. Pooja Batra’s first marriage was with surgeon Sonu Ahluwalia in the year 2002. But after 9 years both separated and in 2011 they got divorced. Let me tell you, Pooja left the film industry after marrying Sonu.

After this, Pooja married for the second time with actor Nawab Shah on 4 July 2019 and which she informed by sharing her photo on social media.