Pooja Bedi daughter Alaya furniturewalla on birthday share bold photo and video. Pooja daughter’s daughter Furniturewala shared bold photo and video on her birthday

Alaya’s Instagram also testifies to this, where her long list of boldness is clearly visible through the pictures. A few days ago, Alaya Furniturewalla also shared pictures from a photoshoot in a black dress. Along with this, in this dress, Ala also added a lot of color while dancing on the song Ranjha from the film Shershah.

While sharing this video, Alaya wrote that I have tried something new today. This is out of my comfort zone. I have liked Like Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor, Alaya’s popularity had increased even before she entered films. Alaya is quite popular for her pictures on social media.

This is the reason why he is followed by more than 1 million people on Instagram. According to media reports, Alaya Furniturewala is dating Aishwarya Thackeray these days. Reacting to a recent picture, Aishwarya Thackeray wrote for Alaya that I have never seen you walk away from me like this.

On this, Alaya wrote for Aishwarya that because you harass me in a sweet way. Let us tell you that Aishwarya Thackeray is the grandson of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Aishwarya and Alaya are dating each other for a long time.