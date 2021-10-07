Pooja Bhatt puts NCB informant’s life in danger: Aryan Khan’s drug case The actress said – tell them to stop taking selfies

All eyes are on the court hearing in the Aryan Khan drugs case, while actress Pooja Bhatt is accused of endangering the life of an Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB informant). The actress has not only clarified the matter on Twitter but has also taken revenge against the accused.

Pooja Bhatt was accused by a journalist

A journalist made this allegation against Pooja Bhatt. In fact, Pooja Bhatt had named such a person in one of her tweets. Now the Bollywood actress took to Twitter and wrote that she never wrote the name of such a person. Not only that, he wrote in gestures that tell the person not to post selfies on social media describing themselves as ‘majestic’.

What Pooja Bhatt wrote in the tweet

Pooja Bhatt wrote in her tweet, ‘I didn’t take her name, if you really‘ saw ’and‘ read you will understand. Don’t take or leak selfies showing that person his glory, so that it goes viral. There is always a better part of bravery than intellect, isn’t there?

Aryan Khan seen smiling in NCB van, photo of Shah Rukh’s son sitting among officers goes viral

What happens in Pooja’s first tweet

Pooja Bhatt had earlier written in one of her tweets, ‘And then we have those who have not been cast as‘ private spies ’in most Bollywood movies. The facts are more unfamiliar and strange than imagined. It’s time to say ‘looks like a private spy outsourced by a government agency’ instead of ‘looks like a Bollywood villain’.

Ith Tik Roshan wrote an open letter to Aryan Khan, fell in love with Shah Rukh’s girlfriend

What advice did that journalist give to the actress?

Replying to Pooja Bhatt’s tweet, a journalist wrote, ‘Anyone can be a police / ED / CBI / NIA / NCB informant. Anyone can be an informant. Giving information and exposing a racket is not a crime. You are endangering his life by his name. Drug dealers can now attack informants. You can help and make impressions.

The NCB clarified that the person appearing in the viral selfie with Aryan Khan was not an agency official

This selfie with Aryan went viral

The whole exercise started when an unknown person’s selfie with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan went viral. The selfie was taken during the NCB interrogation while RC was in custody. Later, when the selfie went viral, the Bureau of Narcotics Control clarified that the person seen with Aryan in the picture was not an NCB officer.

Shah Rukh-Salman’s heart touching video ‘My family is in trouble, you are there’