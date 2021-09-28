Pooja Bhatt quits alcohol: Pooja Bhatt quits five years ago: Pooja Bhatt celebrated five years of abstinence from alcohol on Tuesday.

Bollywood actress and producer Pooja Bhatt on Tuesday celebrated five years of abstaining from alcohol. He says quitting alcohol has helped him overcome emotional turmoil. Pooja Bhatt wrote a note on Instagram explaining how staying away from alcohol makes a difference in her life.

Pooja Bhatt said that she had been looking for love in every direction for a long time, but when she faced him with restraint, she fell in love with him. Pooja Bhatt is raising her voice about her alcoholism struggle. Pooja Bhatt had earlier said that she quit drinking because she felt that she was ‘caught in the trap of drugging herself and the only way out of it is for me to accept it’.





Pooja Bhatt said, ‘It has been almost five years since I stopped drinking. One thing that saved me from dangerous storms, accompanied me in bad times and taught me patience in times of fame. There is no place for a third person in my life. My first need of my life is myself. My emotional health comes first. Recovery is the first priority. Because every recovery, like love means no matter what people say. My choice is very clear, I am alone, always. ‘

Pooja Bhatt, who acted in films like ‘Daddy’, ‘Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi’ and ‘Jakham’ in the 1990s, recently appeared in the web series ‘Bombay Begum’. Earlier, Pooja Bhatt was seen working in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film ‘Sadak 2’. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead roles.