Pooja Bhatt quits alcohol: Pooja Bhatt quits five years ago: Pooja Bhatt celebrated five years of abstinence from alcohol on Tuesday.
Pooja Bhatt said, ‘It has been almost five years since I stopped drinking. One thing that saved me from dangerous storms, accompanied me in bad times and taught me patience in times of fame. There is no place for a third person in my life. My first need of my life is myself. My emotional health comes first. Recovery is the first priority. Because every recovery, like love means no matter what people say. My choice is very clear, I am alone, always. ‘
Pooja Bhatt, who acted in films like ‘Daddy’, ‘Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi’ and ‘Jakham’ in the 1990s, recently appeared in the web series ‘Bombay Begum’. Earlier, Pooja Bhatt was seen working in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film ‘Sadak 2’. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead roles.
