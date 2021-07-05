Pooja Bhatt wishes mother Pooja Bhatt a special birthday, shared an unseen photo

New Delhi. Pooja Bhatt, daughter of popular filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has worked in many films. He made his debut in Bollywood at the age of just 17. His first film was ‘Daddy’. From the very first film, Pooja had made people crazy about her. After that he did not look back and acted in many hit films. However, more than films, she remained in the discussion due to her personal life. Apart from this, Pooja is very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures with fans.

Now Pooja Bhatt has wished her mother Kiran Bhatt, whose real name is Lauren Bright, on her birthday. The actress has shared a special picture. This is his childhood photo. In which his mother Kiran is also seen with him. Both are seen posing for the camera. There is a big smile on Pooja’s face. Sharing this picture in black and white, Pooja has also written a special message for her mother.

She wrote in the caption, “To my always gorgeous mother Lauren Bright who later became Kiran Bhatt. Happy birthday and thank you. If you weren’t there, I wouldn’t be either. I will not forget to mention your amazing ability to preserve and store the details of my life, which often go far back in the mist of time. Like this birthday note card I made for you when I was a kid.” So far many thousand likes have come on this post of Pooja.

Please tell that Pooja Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt’s first wife Lauren Bright. Mahesh Bhatt was in love with Lauren during his school days. While dating Mahesh Bhatt, Lauren changed her name to Kiran and then married him. At that time Mahesh Bhatt was only 20 years old. A year later, Pooja was born. But when the distance started coming in the relationship, Mahesh Bhatt fell in love with Soni Razdan. But he did not want to divorce his first wife. In such a situation, he adopted his mother’s Muslim religion and married Soni Razdan.

