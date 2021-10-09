Pooja Bhatts special message for NCB is related to Aryan Khan’s selfie and Drugs Case | Pooja Bhatt’s special message for NCB is related to Aryan Khan’s selfie

New Delhi. Pooja Bhatt Actress, director and producer Pooja Bhatt has raised her voice by standing with Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan Khan’s arrest in the drugs case. Pooja Bhatt has now given a special message to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) through her tweet. Now this tweet is very much discussed.

After all, who is the informer of NCB

Pooja Bhatt tweeted in support of Shahrukh Khan. He wrote for NCB, pointing to the person who took selfies with Aryan Khan, “And then there are those among us who will fail to get the role of ‘Private Detective’ in old Bollywood films.” Truth is more strange than fiction and full of many more confusions. Now we should start saying ‘looks like a private detective sent from a government agency’ instead of ‘looks like a Bollywood villain’.

User made serious allegations against Pooja

But this tweet of Pooja Bhatt has now become a neck bone for her. After this tweet surfaced, an internet user has asked Pooja Bhatt to reveal the identity of the person and put her life at risk. The person says that to tell such an informer is to put his life in danger and how can Pooja play with such someone’s life?

Pooja again gave a befitting reply (Pooja Bhatt Latest Tweet)

Responding to him, Pooja once again tweeted, ‘I have not named anyone, if you really use your eyes to ‘see’ and read my tweet again. Or is it a very difficult task? Talking about this person, advise him not to take such amazing selfies, because it becomes viral. That is, the next time it goes viral, refrain from taking such a great ‘selfie’ and then leaking it. He ended his answer with a question, ‘Conscience is the better part of bravery, isn’t it?’

who is this person

The person seen in the viral selfie was identified by NCB as Kiran Gosavi. Gosavi has been made a witness by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). NCB Deputy Director General Dnyaneshwar Singh on Wednesday confirmed that Kiran Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali were witnesses during and after the raid. This selfie was taken on October 2 at the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal after the NCB raid.

when will bail

Let us inform that Aryan Khan was sent to NCB custody till 7 October after a Mumbai court rejected the bail plea. As of today, his plea will be heard again where NCB may seek extension of his custody.

