Pooja Vastrakar Indian Women Cricketer Story Lost mother in age of 10 continuous injury becomes obstacles

2 days ago
Pooja Vastrakar Story: Indian women’s cricketer Pooja Vastrakar is part of the team of Women’s One Day World 2022. Earlier, she could not get selected due to injury in 2017 ODI World Cup and 2019 World Cup. His journey to reach the Indian team has been very difficult.

The Indian women’s cricket team is going to play its 10th ODI World Cup in 44 years. There are many young players in this Indian team. One of them is the name of Pooja Vastrakar. Pooja is a vital part of India’s pace attack along with veteran Jhulan Goswami. She will play in the World Cup for the first time. But Pooja’s journey to reach here was not easy.

Pooja Vastrakar was born on 25 September 1999 in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. When she was just 10 years old, her mother’s shadow was lifted from her head. His father worked in BSNL. He has two brothers and four sisters. Pooja’s life was not easy after the death of her mother. But his father performed the duty of both mother and father.

Pooja started playing cricket at the age of 13 with boys near her colony. For which he also had to listen to many taunts. It was also told to her that ‘be a girl, study and concentrate on studies, this will affect the children of our house.’ But Pooja had decided since childhood that she wanted to become a cricketer. Today the same people applaud the worship.

After some time he went to the stadium and started training. There Pooja practiced net batting where coach Ashutosh Srivastava recognized her talent and started her formal training. After this Pooja also started batting. In 2015, Pooja Vastrakar was included in the team of Madhya Pradesh. Here he stepped into bowling. In the very first year, she became a part of the India Green team.

Everything was going well in Pooja’s career but in 2016 Pooja injured her knee while fielding and she could not get selected for the ODI World Cup in 2017. After this, Pooja had to struggle due to repeated injuries. In 2018, she was first selected for the ODI series in Team India against South Africa and later she was also selected for T20.

Everything seemed to be going well again but misfortune did not leave Pooja behind. During the T20 World Cup practice match, her knee hurt again and she was ruled out of the World Cup. Even after this, Pooja did not give up and kept working hard. He underwent surgery on both knees and was given rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. After this, in September 2019, Pooja returned to Team India. Today he is part of the World Cup team.

Pooja Vastrakar is also a right-arm medium pacer and a right-handed batsman. He has played two Tests (5 wickets), 13 ODIs (6 wickets) and 24 T20 matches (19 wickets) for India so far. She can also do wonders with the bat. He also has one half-century to his name in ODI cricket.


