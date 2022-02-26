Poonam Pandey calls Raj Kundra experience four years of torture also talks about shilpa shetty – Poonam Pandey said

Adult entertainer Poonam Pandey, who had earlier accused businessman Raj Kundra of blackmailing her, has now said that she is happy that she is finally getting work ‘after four years of torture’. Poonam will very soon be seen in the reality show ‘Lock Up’ hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan before the start of the show, Poonam Pandey said that she stands by her comments about Raj Kundra’s wife and actress Shilpa Shetty. Poonam had earlier said that she was sorry that Shilpa had to go through the controversy. Raj was arrested last year for the production and distribution of adult content. He is currently out on bail and has denied any wrongdoing.

During the interview, Poonam was asked to comment on the matter, saying that she is ‘not very happy about it’, and ‘can’t really talk about it’ as the matter is sub-judice. He further added, “I am very happy with the fact that after four years of torture I have got some work, which is the lock up, and I hope to do more and more things after the lock up.”

Poonam was asked if Shilpa Shetty approached her after expressing sympathy towards her, she said, “No, she did not approach me. But yes, I felt bad. She is a woman with two lovely children. This should never happen to a woman. I was a housewife then, and I know how it feels when you are in those situations. Especially when you’re a celebrity and can’t speak your heart out, and you can’t show people what you’re going through. So let’s treat celebrities as human beings because there are so many things we have to go through…”

In an interview with Times of India, Poonam had said last year, “My heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and her kids at this time. I can’t even imagine what phase she must be going through. Therefore, I refuse to use this opportunity to talk about my grief.”

Please tell that Karanvir Bohra, Munavvar Farooqui, Natasha Rawal and Babita Phogat will also be involved in the lock up.