Poonam Pandey Explaining Difference between Pornography and Nudity in Latest Video on Social Media | Poonam Pandey explained the difference between pornography and nudity

New Delhi: After the arrest of Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a pornography case, two models have been in constant headlines. The first is Poonam Pandey and the second is Sherlyn Chopra. Both these models have given their statement on the Raj Kundra case. Now a new video of Poonam Pandey is being shared on social media in which she is telling her thoughts on nudity to the fans.

Statement on Nudity and Pornography

Let us tell you that in the Raj Kundra case, his supporters have been continuously saying that whatever he was ruling comes under the category of erotica (nudity) and not in the category of pornography. In the video of Poonam Pandey which is going viral, she is also seen talking about the same. Poonam is seen giving examples of temples and art to show how nudity is a kind of art.

Poonam told what is the difference between the two

Poonam Pandey said in the video, ‘These days I am getting many such messages in which I am being asked to define pornography and erotica. So I am not qualified enough to define them but I understand the meaning of nudity because I have done it. I have done nude photoshoots. See what I can say about Nudity is that if you go to the book store today you can buy a book of Kama Sutra.’

Examples given of temples and artists

Poonam Pandey said, ‘MF Hussain used to do nude paintings in the 70s. This is from the 70s. It was a form of art itself. We have such temples, there are many such beautiful places where you can see naked idols. This is a kind of art. This is beautiful. So that’s what I think about Nudity. Even this is seen in our films. It is shown as a kind of art. So that’s what I think about it.’

read also

Sofia Hayat told the bitter truth of Bollywood, said – ‘dirty film’ made by cheating

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to