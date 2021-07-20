Poonam Pandey feels pity for shilpa Shetty, explains her case with Raj Kundra | Poonam Pandey felt sorry for Shilpa Shetty, said this about Raj Kundra

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and well-known businessman Raj Kundra was arrested last night. He is accused of making porn movies and uploading them on some apps. As of now, there is no response from Raj Kundra or Shilpa Shetty on these allegations. Raj Kundra is being trolled fiercely since his arrest. In such a situation, now actress and model Poonam Pandey has put her side in front of the people.

Poonam felt sorry for Shilpa

Poonam Pandey issued a video statement saying, ‘At this time my heart is going out for Shilpa Shetty. Feeling sorry for them and the children. I can’t even imagine what phase she must be going through right now. That’s why I don’t want to use this opportunity as an opportunity to highlight my job. I had filed a police complaint in the year 2019. Along with this, a complaint was lodged in the Bombay High Court in the case of fraud. The matter is subject to investigation. I have full faith in the police and the legal process.

Poonam Pandey made serious allegations against Raj Kundra

Remember that model and actress Poonam Pandey had filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and his associate Saurabh Kushwaha in the Bombay High Court last year. Poonam Pandey had made a serious allegation on Raj Kundra that Raj Kundra and his company have used his videos and pictures illegally. Poonam said that the contract between the two was terminated due to a payment error. On the other hand, Raj Kundra and Saurabh Kushwaha had vehemently denied these allegations. In such a situation, the strings of this recent case are also related to Poonam’s case somewhere.

Raj accused of making pornographic films

On the recent case, the Mumbai Police said that in February this year, a case was registered in the Mumbai Crime Branch for making pornographic films. It was alleged in the complaint that these films are made and published through some apps. The police started its investigation by registering a case in this matter. Raj Kundra’s name has been exposed in this case. The commissioner said that during the investigation it was found that Raj Kundra is the main accused in this racket. The police have got many concrete evidence against him. After this, he was arrested on Monday.

