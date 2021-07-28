Poonam Pandey Old Statement Viral On Breaking Silence On Controversies – When bold actress Poonam Pandey said, ‘I am not Sati Savitri, it does not suit me’

Mumbai. Bold actress Poonam Pandey remains in the headlines due to her hot photos/videos and statements. Whether it is the Indian cricket team playing the World Cup or bold answers to strange questions, Poonam and controversies have a deep connection. However, there was a time when the actress had distanced herself from controversies. These days, an old statement of Poonam has suddenly come into the limelight during the obscene videos case of Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband Raj Kundra. In this, she was seen saying to keep herself away from controversies.

‘Sati is not Savitri’

In fact, in the year 2016, Poonam Pandey was also present at the premiere of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s movie ‘Veerappan’. During this, the media had asked the actress how she is able to keep herself away from controversies? To this Poonam had said, ‘This week, I was going to announce my movie myself. So it was silent. I wanted to keep a step away from controversies…. Sati is not Savitri, because it does not suit me.

Also read: Poonam Pandey sued Raj Kundra, said – earning money from my photos and videos

This statement was given about Raj Kundra-Shilpa

After the arrest of Raj Kundra, Poonam broke her silence and gave a statement about Shilpa and her husband. Poonam had said that, ‘At this time my heart is sad for Shilpa Shetty and her children. I can’t even imagine what conditions Shilpa must be going through. However, I will not use this opportunity to express my pain. I had filed a complaint against Raj Kundra in 2019. Apart from this, a case was registered in the Bombay High Court, in which Raj Kundra was accused of theft and forgery. Since the matter is in court, I cannot talk about it. I have faith in the police and the law. It is worth mentioning that Poonam had accused Raj Kundra that the work of one of his apps was being looked after by Raj’s company. This contract ended 8 months ago, but still his videos and photos were used illegally.

Also read: Poonam Pandey deleted her Instagram account, now opened account on this site

Explained by giving examples of temples and art Nudity is like an art

Recently Poonam has explained the meaning of nudity in her own way. She says I understand the meaning of nudity because I have done it. I have done nude photoshoots. In the 70s, MF Hussain used to do nude paintings, it was a kind of art. There are many such temples in our country where there are nude idols. This is also an example of an art. There is beauty in them. This is shown in our movies also.