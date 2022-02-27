Entertainment

Poonam Pandey reveals her ex husband beats her badly know here

Poonam Pandey reveals her ex husband beats her badly know here
Talking about her broken marriage, Poonam Pandey has revealed that her husband has beaten her very badly and kept her captive.

Actress and content creator Poonam Pandey will soon be seen in the reality series Lock Up, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. In such a situation, Poonam Pandey recently talked about her ex-husband Sam Bombay and told how the ups and downs of that relationship badly affected her mental health.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Poonam was asked if there were any controversies in her career that she regretted? Responding to this, Poonam Pandey said that she was really hurt when people assumed that their marriage and fights in marriage were just a publicity stunt. Let us inform that Poonam had accused Sam Bombay of assault and molestation.

Poonam Pandey told that her husband has hit her very badly. Not only this, Poonam also accused her husband of being a prisoner.

Poonam said, “When I was in the hospital, when I was going through my trauma, a lot of people said that I did it for a publicity stunt, it hurt me. That’s when I realized that I have given them the freedom to talk about themselves like this.”

Poonam was asked why she kept trying to fix things with her ex-husband even after the relationship broke down. To this, she said, “I was looking for true love in my life. I was trying to sort things out. I didn’t want a break up, I didn’t want a divorce tag on my head. There was a time when I thought I was Poonam Pandey and I don’t think anyone will marry me now.”

Poonam revealed that she was “always scared of marriage” but at the time, she thought it would be the right move. “I too was thinking that this is the right age and I should get married too,” she said.

However, things did not turn out the way he had expected. Poonam shared that her treatment is still going on but now she is in a better mental state. “Worse than being mentally broken is my physical torture. I went to the hospital many times. I am still undergoing treatment and right now, I am in a much better place.”


