Poonam Pandey spotted wearing a revealing top people started commenting after seeing bold photos of actress

Bollywood actress and model Poonam Pandey always dominates social media for her hot and bold look. The actress is seen blowing people’s senses with her looks. Poonam is known in the industry for her boldness and style. Poonam remains in discussions with her bold photos and videos more than her acting. Meanwhile, the latest photo of Poonam Pandey has surfaced, in which she is seen wearing a revealing bikini top.

Recently, Poonam Pandey has been seen roaming the streets of Mumbai wearing a bold dress. Poonam is once again making headlines on the internet because of her look. This time she has crossed all limits of boldness. Actually, the actress has been spotted on the streets of Mumbai wearing a revealing bikini top. During this, some of his photos are becoming fiercely viral on social media.

These photos of the actress have been shared on an Instagram page named Viral Bhayani. It can be seen in these photos that Poonam is wearing a trendy over jacket and trousers. With this, she is wearing a pink color bikini top. Seeing this hotness of Poonam, she is once again being trolled by users on social media.

These photos of Poonam have dominated the internet. Along with this, he has also had to face trollers because of this. Meanwhile, a user has written while commenting ‘People like these wear anything in the name of fashion’, then another user said ‘What fashion is this’. So someone has written ‘Looks like clothes are short in Mumbai’.

Let us tell you that Poonam Pandey is often in the headlines for her looks as well as her personal life. Some time back, the actress also accused husband Sam Bombay of assault. Sam was also arrested after his allegation.

Talking about the work of Poonam Pandey, she started her career as a model. With this, he made his Bollywood debut in the year 2013 with the film ‘Nasha’. Apart from Hindi films, the actress has also been seen in Bhojpuri and Telugu films. She has also appeared in TV shows ‘Total Nadaniyaan’ and ‘Pyaar Mohabbat’.