Poonam Pandey to Sheryln Chopra Models who are in News after Raj Kundra Arrest | Pornography Case: These 5 models are in discussion after the arrest of Raj Kundra, know who said what

New Delhi: Some models have been in constant discussion ever since the arrest of the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Each of them has given their opinion about this case, but the sword is still hanging on the head of Raj Kundra. It is known that Raj Kundra has been accused of making porn films and doing their business through an application. Which model has an opinion about Raj? Let’s know.

Poonam Pandey- Recently, a video of Poonam Pandey surfaced in which she made many revelations. Poonam Pandey also told that her application is supervised by the company of Raj Kundra. Apart from this, Poonam Pandey told that she was threatened and signed a contract according to which she has to shoot, pose and look in a certain way as per her wish. Otherwise, they will leak their personal things.

Jewel Vashistha- Gehana Vasishth, the lead actress of the very bold web series Gandi Baad available on OTT, has been seen in support of Raj Kundra since the beginning of this case. Supporting Raj Kundra, he said that the videos being talked about fall under the category of very bold content. But those films cannot be kept in the category of pornography. Please tell that Jewel has spent 5 months in jail in this case.

Sherlin Chopra- Sherlyn Chopra, who was the cover girl of Playboy magazine, recently gave her reaction on this whole matter by releasing a video. In this video, Sherlyn Chopra said that she had given her statement to the cyber cell of Maharashtra. In this video, Sherlyn took a jibe at Poonam Pandey and said that she did not run away after the matter opened.

Sagarika Shona Suman- Sagrika’s name came into the limelight when she accused Raj Kundra of asking for a nude audition. Sagrika said in a video that she was asked to audition through video call for a web series. Sagrika told that three people had demanded a nude audition from her, one of them was Raj Kundra.

Puneet Kaur- Like all other models, YouTuber Puneet Kaur has also revealed that Raj Kundra had approached her to work in the mobile app Hotshots.

