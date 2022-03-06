Entertainment

Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay claims he was victim of violence and abuse | Big revelations of Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay claims he was victim of violence and abuse | Big revelations of Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay
Written by admin
Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay claims he was victim of violence and abuse | Big revelations of Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay

Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay claims he was victim of violence and abuse | Big revelations of Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay

Questions raised on Poonam

Questions raised on Poonam

Sam Bombay questioned Poonam and asked – I have been in a relationship with many big stars even before Poonam, who were older than Poonam in status and stature. But have you ever heard any complaint of assault about me? And how many times have you heard these things from Poonam’s mouth? He has done the same things in his previous relationships as well. So it’s kind of a pattern that I didn’t even know. I was told by the police.

Case was registered in 12 days of marriage

Case was registered in 12 days of marriage

It is worth mentioning that Poonam Pandey had filed a case of sexual abuse against her husband Sam Bombay on honeymoon after 12 days of marriage. However, a few days later, the two reconciled. Sam Bombay told that his wife Poonam had withdrawn the case and said that she did not know that molestation is such a big word. A few months later, some pictures of Poonam from the hospital went viral. She filed a case of domestic violence against her husband.

brain hemorrhage victim

brain hemorrhage victim

Poonam told her story in the lockup and said that she had a brain haemorrhage in the hospital and she was treated for a long time. This happened because they were repeatedly killed at the same place. Not only this, Poonam also told in an episode that she has lost her sense of smell because she was repeatedly hit with punches on her nose, due to which her condition has happened.

READ Also  Sooryavanshi Box Office Report Day 15 collection big clash with bunty aur babli 2 Day 1 collection.
-->
had become a prisoner in the house

had become a prisoner in the house

Poonam says that her husband had taken her captive in his own house. His phone, internet was snatched from him and he was kept locked in a separate bedroom. He was not allowed to go anywhere. She was beaten up and she lived by choking.

Breathing freely in jail

Breathing freely in jail

Poonam had also told that it is a big deal for her to breathe freely in Kangana’s jail because she was imprisoned in her own house. Poonam even confessed that she had even tried to end her life several times. Now after the statement of Poonam’s husband Sam Bombay came out, it is very difficult to say whose side is right. Poonam tells Kangana at the premiere of Lock Up that she has made a lot of mistakes in her life and now she wants to live a new life and become something.

#Poonam #Pandeys #husband #Sam #Bombay #claims #victim #violence #abuse #Big #revelations #Poonam #Pandeys #husband #Sam #Bombay

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Bollywood actor Kamaal R Khan called the attack on Owaisi a publicity stunt BJPs B team started saying the reason

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment