Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay claims he was victim of violence and abuse | Big revelations of Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay

Questions raised on Poonam

Sam Bombay questioned Poonam and asked – I have been in a relationship with many big stars even before Poonam, who were older than Poonam in status and stature. But have you ever heard any complaint of assault about me? And how many times have you heard these things from Poonam’s mouth? He has done the same things in his previous relationships as well. So it’s kind of a pattern that I didn’t even know. I was told by the police.

Case was registered in 12 days of marriage

It is worth mentioning that Poonam Pandey had filed a case of sexual abuse against her husband Sam Bombay on honeymoon after 12 days of marriage. However, a few days later, the two reconciled. Sam Bombay told that his wife Poonam had withdrawn the case and said that she did not know that molestation is such a big word. A few months later, some pictures of Poonam from the hospital went viral. She filed a case of domestic violence against her husband.

brain hemorrhage victim

Poonam told her story in the lockup and said that she had a brain haemorrhage in the hospital and she was treated for a long time. This happened because they were repeatedly killed at the same place. Not only this, Poonam also told in an episode that she has lost her sense of smell because she was repeatedly hit with punches on her nose, due to which her condition has happened.

