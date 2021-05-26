Poorna Jagannathan to headline dramedy I'll Show You Mine; Mark Duplass will produce

Indian-initiating actor Poorna Jagannathan is decided to characteristic in an upcoming dramedy film, titled I hunch to Describe You Mine.

The film, which comes from Duplass Brothers Productions, will be helmed by Megan Griffiths, recognized for movies equal to Sadie, Fortunate Them, Eden and The Off Hours, reported Fluctuate.

Jagannathan will play Priya Sura, an creator who has made a profession of inspecting her preserve trauma, as she sits down to interview her nephew Nic for a weird e book about his historical past as a model who challenged gender norms and embraced his pansexuality in a indisputably public dialogue board.

Their ensuing dialog, which takes predicament over the route of 1 intense weekend, forces every of them to reveal map greater than anticipated and confront a couple of of their most deeply hidden secrets and techniques and ways.

Actor Casey Thomas Brown will additionally star inside the film, which has a screenplay by Tiffany Louquet, Elizabeth Searle and David Shields.

Mel Eslyn, Lacey Leavitt, Ashley Edouard and Griffiths will have faith the film. Be aware Duplass and Jay Duplass will abet as govt producers.

Jagannathan, 48, beforehand featured in severely-acclaimed reveals equal to The Night Of, Greater Identify Saul, Ramy and In depth Minute Lies.

She has additionally starred in Bollywood blockbusters Delhi Stomach and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

The actor used to be most not too prolonged inside the previous seen in Netflix hint By no means Procure I Ever and Apple sequence Defending Jacob.

