World

Pop icon Britney Spears signs $15 million book deal for tell-all memoir after 13-year conservatorship ends

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Pop icon Britney Spears signs million book deal for tell-all memoir after 13-year conservatorship ends
Written by admin
Pop icon Britney Spears signs million book deal for tell-all memoir after 13-year conservatorship ends

Pop icon Britney Spears signs $15 million book deal for tell-all memoir after 13-year conservatorship ends

Britney Spears has said she wants to tell her life story and now she’s landed a book deal to do just that.

A source close to Spears tells CNN that the singer has recently inked a contract with publisher Simon & Schuster, valued at more than $15 million dollars.

The New York Post was first to report news of the singer’s forthcoming book.

The source disputed a report that Spears’ decision share her story was made in response to her younger sister, Jamie Lynn’s recent memoir, which the singer publicly denounced.

CNN has contacted Spears’ publicist and the publisher for comment.

The book comes at a time of new beginnings for the Grammy winner. She is engaged to wed her longtime partner, Sam Ashari, and her 13-year conservatorship ended last year.

At hearings over the summer, Spears described the court-ordered arrangement as abusive and said her father, Jamie Spears, should face criminal charges for his role as her conservator.

The elder Spears has maintained he acted in the best interest of his daughter.

Britney Spears has not yet publicly commented on her plans for the book.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.


#Pop #icon #Britney #Spears #signs #million #book #deal #tellall #memoir #13year #conservatorship #ends

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Canadian MP slams Trudeau for 'blackface' while accusing 'patriotic' Freedom Convoy of racism

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment