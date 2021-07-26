Pop Smoke’s Second Posthumous Album, ‘Faith,’ Hits No. 1
“Faith,” Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke’s second album to release since he was shot and killed in February 2020 at the age of 20, tops the Billboard charts this week, as does the last one.
But the audience difference was glaring: “Faith” opened with 88,000 equivalent album units, including 113 million streams and 4,000 in sales, according to MRC Data, Billboard’s tracking arm, while ” Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon ”last July was nearly three times as popular in its opening week, gaining the equivalent of 251,000 albums sold, with 268 million streams and 59,000 sales ( including the now restricted cargo lots).
“Faith” received lukewarm album reviews, with some questioning its posthumous assembly and the inclusion of over 20 guests (Dua Lipa, Kanye West, Chris Brown) on the album’s 20 tracks. A deluxe edition adding four more songs was released on July 21, the eve of chart week end.
Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, once leader of the rising Brooklyn drilling movement, was killed last year in a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills after inadvertently revealing his address on Instagram. Los Angeles police said at a hearing in May that five teenagers plotted to rob the rapper, only returning with a watch they sold for $ 2,000.
Three people have been charged by juvenile court with the murder of Pop Smoke, while the alleged escape driver, who authorities say conceived the plot and was 19 at the time, is charged as an adult . A 15-year-old boy has been accused of firing fatal shots, authorities said, according to the Los Angeles Times. One person remains on the run.
Also on the Billboard charts this week: “Sob Rock,” a 1980s tribute by John Mayer, debuts at # 2 with 84,000 matching units, including 29 million streams and 61,000 sales. Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” is n ° 3 with 77,000 units; Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” is # 4 with 59,000; and Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album,” which apologized for its use of racist slurs in February, is No. 5.
