Pop Smoke’s Second Posthumous Album, ‘Faith,’ Hits No. 1

“Faith,” Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke’s second album to release since he was shot and killed in February 2020 at the age of 20, tops the Billboard charts this week, as does the last one.

But the audience difference was glaring: “Faith” opened with 88,000 equivalent album units, including 113 million streams and 4,000 in sales, according to MRC Data, Billboard’s tracking arm, while ” Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon ”last July was nearly three times as popular in its opening week, gaining the equivalent of 251,000 albums sold, with 268 million streams and 59,000 sales ( including the now restricted cargo lots).

“Faith” received lukewarm album reviews, with some questioning its posthumous assembly and the inclusion of over 20 guests (Dua Lipa, Kanye West, Chris Brown) on the album’s 20 tracks. A deluxe edition adding four more songs was released on July 21, the eve of chart week end.

Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, once leader of the rising Brooklyn drilling movement, was killed last year in a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills after inadvertently revealing his address on Instagram. Los Angeles police said at a hearing in May that five teenagers plotted to rob the rapper, only returning with a watch they sold for $ 2,000.