Pop star Aryana Saeed leaves Afghanistan: Afghanistan Pop star Aryana Saeed leaves Afghanistan
The popstar gave fans an update
Aryana has informed fans via Instagram that she has left the country. He captioned it, ‘After a night with nothing to forget and nothing to fear, I am finally alive and well. I have reached Doha and are now waiting for my flight to Istanbul.
Has openly opposed the Taliban
Aryana Saeed is considered a staunch supporter of women’s interests. She also supports the Afghan army. He has on several occasions openly opposed the Taliban. He has repeatedly said that the Taliban is not in the country’s interest.
#Pop #star #Aryana #Saeed #leaves #Afghanistan #Afghanistan #Pop #star #Aryana #Saeed #leaves #Afghanistan
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.