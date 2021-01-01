Pop star Aryana Saeed leaves Afghanistan: Afghanistan Pop star Aryana Saeed leaves Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s most popular pop star Aryana Saeed has left her country Afghanistan. Aryan has reached another country from Kabul with the help of American flight. He has taken such a step out of fear of the Taliban.

Aryan said there is a fear of Sharia law in Afghanistan. The frightened Taliban imposed Sharia as soon as they took control of Kabul. Women’s lives are like hell in Afghanistan and women’s rights there no longer make sense. The big question is whether women will work in the future.



The popstar gave fans an update

Aryana has informed fans via Instagram that she has left the country. He captioned it, ‘After a night with nothing to forget and nothing to fear, I am finally alive and well. I have reached Doha and are now waiting for my flight to Istanbul.



Has openly opposed the Taliban

Aryana Saeed is considered a staunch supporter of women’s interests. She also supports the Afghan army. He has on several occasions openly opposed the Taliban. He has repeatedly said that the Taliban is not in the country’s interest.

