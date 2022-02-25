Pope cancels Florence visit, Ash Wednesday due to knee pain



Pope Francis has canceled a scheduled visit to Florence on Sunday and the Vatican will not preside over Ash Wednesday’s memorial next week due to what he described as a “flap-up” of “severe” knee pain.

The Vatican says the 85-year-old pope is canceling his participation in events after his doctors set a rest time.

The pope has been suffering for weeks from what he said was a swollen ligament in his right knee.

Francis has long suffered from sciatica nerve pain that forces him to walk with a pronounced lip, which has become more pronounced in recent weeks.

He recently mentioned pain to explain his limited mobility and the decision to sit down during events that would otherwise make him stand up.

The Argentine Jesuit generally enjoys good health, although a 33-centimeter (13-inch) portion of his large intestine was removed in July. A portion of Francis’ lung was also removed when he was a teenager after a respiratory infection.

Francis was scheduled to travel to Florence on a half-day visit on Sunday to address a meeting of Mediterranean bishops and mayors and to hold a mass celebration. This will be his first priestly visit in Italy since the epidemic.

Ash was scheduled to preside over a Wednesday procession in a church outside the Vatican near Aventine in Rome, commemorating Ash Wednesday.

Despite the cancellation, the Vatican released Francis’ schedule for a visit to Malta on April 2-3, making it clear that he plans to move forward with his agenda.