Pope Francis calls for dialogue to end Russia and Ukraine conflict



Pope Francis visited the Russian embassy in Rome on Friday to express his personal concerns about the war in Ukraine, in a poignant pose of which there is no recent example.

Popes usually receive ambassadors and heads of state to the Vatican. For Francis, traveling a short distance outside the Vatican wall to the Russian embassy was a sign of the strength of his feelings about the Moscow invasion of Ukraine.

Vatican officials say they are unaware of any such previous papal initiative.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed that the pope had “clearly expressed his concern about the war.” Pope Francis was there for only half an hour, Bruni said.

Francis called for dialogue to end the conflict and called on the faithful to set Wednesday as a day of fasting and prayer for peace in Ukraine.

But he has publicly refrained from calling on Russia, possibly for fear of opposing the Russian Orthodox Church, with which he is trying to forge strong ties.