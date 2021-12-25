World

Pope Francis delivers Christmas Day message of unity

12 seconds ago
Pope Francis is urging the world to be more open to dialogue this Christmas. In his holiday message delivered Saturday morning, he says that is key to resolving the large number of conflicts seen in places like Syria, Iraq and Yemen. It comes as Christians throughout Europe try to embrace the holiday while keeping concerns about Omicron in mind. Roxana Saberi has that part of the story.

