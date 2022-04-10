Pope Francis denounces ‘folly of war’ in Palm Sunday homily



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Celebrating Palm Sunday before the crowds in St. Peter’s Square for the first time since the epidemic, Pope Francis said the “stupidity of war” leads people to do “stupid acts of cruelty.”

Francis did not explicitly mention Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the mention was clear, and he repeatedly condemned the war and brought misery to innocent people.

Pope to consecrate Russia to the Virgin Mary, inspired by century-old Fatima’s prophecy

“When we resort to violence … we lose sight of why we are in the world and may even end up doing stupid acts of cruelty,” the pope said in his Palm Sunday honor ceremony. “We see this in the folly of war, where Christ has been crucified again.”

Francis mourns the “unjust deaths” of husbands and sons, refugees fleeing the bombings, young people deprived of the future, and “soldiers sent to kill their brothers and sisters.”

Pope Francis apologizes for ‘horrific’ abuse of Indigenous children at Canadian school

After two years of celebrating Palm Sunday inside St. Peter’s Basilica without crowds due to epidemic distance arrangements, the glorious celebration returns to the outer square. Thousands of pilgrims and tourists held olive twigs and braided palms symbolizing the event that commemorates Jesus’ return to Jerusalem.

Traditionally, the pope led a Palm Sunday procession through St. Peter’s Square before the mass celebration. Francis suffered a twisted ligament in his right knee that left him paralyzed, and he was taken to the altar in a black car, which he then leaned against an assistant.

Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week until Easter, which falls on April 17 this year, and features the cross-procession Good Friday Way.