Pope Francis Heads to Cyprus

ROME – Pope Francis flew to Cyprus on Thursday, embarking on a five-day trip that would also take him to Greece and its island of Lesbos, where in 2016 he made a definite visit to refugees living in dire conditions and repatriated some to Rome. His plane.
This is the 35th foreign trip of Francis, who turns 85 at the end of this month.
His travels will include other features of Pope Francis, including promoting the small Catholic minority at this time in the Greek Orthodox Church and reaching out to other religious leaders. This time he is expected to help some immigrants from Cyprus – and possibly Lesbos – relocate to Italy.
“Europe cannot ignore the Mediterranean that spread the gospel and developed great cultures,” Francis said in a video message before the voyage. He lamented that the sea had become a “great cemetery” and said that in the age of epidemics and climate change, it was necessary to “travel together without parting ways”.
Focusing on its pointer priorities, including opening the border and welcoming the homeless, the migrants are again facing dire situations and tragic deaths, including on the Belarus-Poland border and the English Channel, where at least 27 people have died in the past week. But it also comes at an unpredictable and serious stage of the epidemic, as countries around the world have closed their borders in an effort to protect their populations from a type whose effects are still largely unknown.
“The recommendation in general is prudent,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said when asked about coronavirus caution and concern that the new type would embrace the main theme of the trip.
Francis is the second pope to visit Cyprus after his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI, and on Thursday he will meet with local Catholic priests and presidents and diplomats in the capital, Nicosia. On Friday, he will visit the Orthodox Archbishop and celebrate the Holy Mass in the stadium.
He will end the day with a prayer service in a parish church with immigrants, and the Vatican has arranged for about 50 immigrants to be relocated to Italy.
Francis Nicosia – will live in the Franciscan monastery, the divided capital of Cyprus. The medieval city is separated by a UN-protected buffer zone.
He will then spend Saturday meeting with Orthodox leaders and meeting with officials before leaving for Lesbos on Sunday, which Mr Bruni said has “become a symbolic place.”
Mr Bruni said the visit to Cyprus would allow Francis to underline the main theme of his pointer, as it has for centuries been “Europe’s outermost border to the Middle East, a laboratory of coexistence and a land of orthodoxy.”
Still, Cyprus is far from a quiet place.
Cyprus is one of the smallest, stingray-shaped islands in the world, with Turkey to the north, Syria to the east, Israel to the south and Greece to the west, and a crossroads for culture and migration.
The country has been effectively divided since 1974, with the Greek and Turkish communities – and its capital, Nicosia – being separated by a buffer zone known as the Green Line.
The internationally recognized government of the Republic of Cyprus controls only two-thirds of the southern part, and the remaining third is the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is recognized only by Turkey.
Cyprus joined the European Union in 2004, but the island is still divided along ethnic lines. Integration efforts start and stop from time to time, most recently in 2017, but the talks broke down when Turkey refused to withdraw its troops. He took the lead to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, declaring “Turkey will be in Cyprus forever” and rejecting a unified federation.
The recent increase in the number of immigrants has intensified the resistance of the far-right, nationalist sentiment and the government of the Republic of Cyprus, which has asked the European Union for permission to suspend the asylum process. But growing tensions and suspicions that Turkey is pushing migrants across the border have exacerbated tensions in the north and south.
About 80 percent of the island’s population is Orthodox Christian and about 20 percent is Sunni Muslim. Catholics have only a small population of about 38,000, most of whom come under the jurisdiction of the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem and have their roots in the Crusades. This is less than the estimated number of Turkish troops in the north.
Rev. Giorgio Armand Hori, a Cypriot clergyman, said many Catholics hoped the pope would help members of the faith “return home” to deserted cities after being displaced before the conflict.
During Benedict’s 2010 visit, Archbishop Chrysostomos II, leader of the Orthodox Church in Cyprus, accused Turkey of having a “vague plan” to seize the entire island and demanded the pope’s “active cooperation” in resolving the long-running dispute.
The North continues to use the Turkish Lira and its economy is closely linked to the Turkish mainland.
In recent years, tensions have risen following the discovery of rich natural gas deposits beneath the eastern Mediterranean. With the islands scattered in the area, Greece claims it has the sole right to drill. The potential for huge wealth from deposits has led to profit-sharing unity in neighboring nations, including Greece, Israel, Israel, Egypt, Italy and Jordan.
But Turkey has used northern Cyprus, sending drilling ships, along with warships, to find gas from Cyprus; In return, the European Union has retaliated against Turkish companies. The possibility of a conflict between Greece and Turkey, two NATO allies, is worrying.
“It’s an injury that has been exposed for some time,” Mr Bruni said. “The Holy See undoubtedly supports every effort to strengthen bilateral talks, which is the only solution for the island and its people.” He suggested that Francis would indirectly consider these issues, saying they would touch on environmental issues by talking about the wildfires in Greece this summer and “exploiting the seabed.”
Cyprus is an ancient Christian land. Tradition has it that Barnabas, a Cypriot and a saint, came to St. Paul’s in 46 CE to preach the gospel.
Francis, in his video message, said he would “follow in the footsteps of the first great missionaries” and have the opportunity to “drink from the ancient wells of Europe: Cyprus, the outpost of the Holy Land; Greece, the home of classical culture. “
