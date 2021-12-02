Pope Francis Heads to Cyprus

ROME – Pope Francis flew to Cyprus on Thursday, embarking on a five-day trip that would also take him to Greece and its island of Lesbos, where in 2016 he made a definite visit to refugees living in dire conditions and repatriated some to Rome. His plane.

This is the 35th foreign trip of Francis, who turns 85 at the end of this month.

His travels will include other features of Pope Francis, including promoting the small Catholic minority at this time in the Greek Orthodox Church and reaching out to other religious leaders. This time he is expected to help some immigrants from Cyprus – and possibly Lesbos – relocate to Italy.

“Europe cannot ignore the Mediterranean that spread the gospel and developed great cultures,” Francis said in a video message before the voyage. He lamented that the sea had become a “great cemetery” and said that in the age of epidemics and climate change, it was necessary to “travel together without parting ways”.