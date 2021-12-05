Pope Francis in Greece: Latest News



Migrants from the Moria refugee camp burned at Lesbos on the Greek island in September 2020. Credit … Petros Giancauris / Associated Press

The last time Pope Francis visited Lesbos, in 2016, he found grief and despair at Moria, one of the largest refugee camps in Europe at the time.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants, desperate to stay in Europe, arrived in Greece as the island became a major landing point due to large-scale migration.

During the pope’s emotional visit at the time, the children presented him with drawings. One showed the children drowning in the sea. Another showed the sun crying.

“Children have these things in their minds and it will take time for these memories to go away,” he said. “If the sun is able to cry, we can cry too. A tear will do you good. ”

The situation worsened in the years following their visit. The camp’s population grew to 20,000, and it became infamous for what volunteers described as a mental-health crisis. Refugees lined up all day for meals, dozens shared a single toilet, and incidents of violence, including sexual harassment, escalated.

In that horrific living, as well as restrictions imposed by the epidemic, some migrants set fire to the camp in September last year, destroying facilities and leaving 12,000 people homeless, most of them Afghans.

Now, there are about 2,000 immigrants living in Lesbos in which Greek government officials describe a largely improved situation. But for groups that support migrants on the island, the empty camp symbolizes a new era of migration in Europe – tight border security, strict deterrence strategies and dealings with neighboring countries to prevent migrants from arriving.

“Their plan was to build a better-looking camp, but it is still not available at the living standards of the people,” said Marion Bochettel, a lawyer at Lesbos, a legal center providing legal support to asylum seekers.

After most of the migrants were relocated to other camps, they were sheltered or sent back, the rest being temporary camps, called Mavroni. And while migrants receive meals three times a day, sleep in metal crates, and receive medical, legal, and psychological assistance, local activists point to vulnerable conditions such as inadequate shelter and shelter restrictions from rain and cold. The movements of seekers.

When the pope arrived in Mavrovuni on Sunday, he looked inside one of his prefabricated buildings and found it empty, without bunk bed frames. But many were overwhelmed.

On container number 345, 25-year-old Afghan Wise Rostami came out with his 2-year-old son, who was born in the camp. Mr Rostami left Kabul two years ago, where he said he was a police officer, but said his asylum application had been rejected twice.

He said he did not know much about the pope and hoped that the return of the Taliban to Kabul and the rest of Afghanistan would allow him to remain in the European Union.

“I’m waiting,” he said.