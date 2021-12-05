Pope Francis Laments That for Migrants, ‘Little Has Changed’
LESBOS, Greece – Pope Francis returned to the refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on Sunday, one of the fixed moments of his papacy, trying to exacerbate the plight of immigrants – whom he calls the “ship of civilization.” Global concerns, including epidemics and climate change.
“It’s been five years since I visited this place,” Francis said, ignoring the camp in a tent, where he walked through a white United Nations container used as a shelter for asylum seekers. In 2016, he took 12 refugees with him to Rome. This time, he offered comfort and unity to the families who had been stranded there for years. “After all this time,” he said, “we see little change in the issue of migration.”
Francis’s remarks came at a conclusion, and in many ways culminated in the events of a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece that meant focusing on migration, an issue he never ignored, even when the world’s attention was drawn to it. And when the world pays attention, it’s usually the opposite of what he expected.
Immigration has led to nationalist and population growth in majority-Catholic countries, such as Italy and Poland. Hungary claims that its immigration policies and border towers protect Christian culture. And as Europe’s population declines somewhat, a politically competent line against asylum seekers has emerged.
Strict action against immigrants has emerged as an election issue in France in recent weeks, with a lower percentage of immigrants than many of its neighbors, although desperate people have died trying to cross the English Channel. Britain, their destination, has taken steps to keep them out.
Belarus used the migrants as pawns to destabilize the European Union on its eastern border, where Poland confronted them with freezing cold water cannons, far from welcoming them. The barbed wire fence sets the boundaries and in an effort to keep the politically unstable waves of migrants in the bay, the block has outsourced its surveillance and migrants to the most brutal camps on the continent.
Beyond that, concerns about the coronavirus and the new omicron type have led to travel restrictions and increased fears about strangers at the door.
Through all of this, Francis has remained consistent, though his calls to greet strangers have become more inconsistent.
On Sunday, he argued that the complexity of the problem exposed both the failure of stopgap measures and the need for a coordinated global response. He denounced the “killing depression” in Europe, which he said showed “cynical contempt that condemns those on the sidelines to death.”
He called European proposals to raise funds for measures to keep migrants “tragic” and addressed children in tents, and appealed to images of dead children being carried ashore in recent years, saying that as Europe turned its back, ” Appears.
Around him in the Mavrowni camp, Greek police and military officers stood orange on a white rave corridor lined with prefabricated buildings stained with leaves in black spray paint.
Outside the door, shelter seekers kept sandals and strollers, water bottles and bicycles. They grabbed their children and ignored the stray dogs, staring at the white tent where the pope was speaking, just above the camp by the sea.
Before Francis arrived, Camille Mobaki, 31, who said she had escaped persecution in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, lined up to go to the tent. “I’m waiting to see if the pope can take some of us to Italy,” said Mr Mobaki, who has been in Lesbos for two years and who has said his asylum application has been rejected twice.
Inside the tent, 11-year-old Woldi Lang Lubaki was sitting with her parents and sister. She said she had no idea the pope’s presence meant they could leave.
“Maybe it’s yes, maybe not – I hope so,” she said. When asked where she wanted to go, she replied, “Where the pope tells me.”
Neither the pope nor the Vatican has announced a new transfer from Lesbos, although a few days ago, while Francis was in Cyprus, the Vatican said the 12 migrants held there would be relocated to Italy next week. Cypriot officials say 50 will eventually leave the island as part of the deal.
In the years following the Pope’s initial visit to Moriah – the fierce camp at Lesbos that had tarnished the island’s name, formerly famous for its ancient songwriters – it reached 20,000 people. Moria became infamous for its atrocities, violence, sexual harassment, overall poor living standards, and subsequent epidemic restrictions.
In September last year, some migrants set fire to and destroyed the camp, displacing 12,000 people living there, most of them Afghans.
Now, about 2,000 migrants live in Lesbos, with Greek government officials signaling major reforms and a sign that Greece is meeting the needs of migrants.
Speaking in front of Francis on Sunday, Greek President Catarina Sakelaropoulo described his visit as “a strong message of hope and responsibility from Lesbos to the international community.”
But the camp is temporary until a de facto detention center, funded by the European Union, is set up. Such centers operate on three other Greek islands Leros, Kos and Samos, across a narrow strait in Turkey.
Last year, while the Samos Detention Center was being built in the center of the island, Jalila Sarhan, 57, of Syria, was sitting on a hill watching the crowded camps, known as the Jungle, competing with Moria for the saddest migrants in Europe. Camp
“It’s very cold, and we get sick,” she said. The women, many of them pregnant, stared at the thousands of children wandering up and down the hill.
That base was vacated this year. But the Greek government has agreed to move people to different detention centers and islands, which is not the solution.
“It’s a problem to live in, not just for Greece, but for Europe,” Giorgos Koumoutsakos, a Greek MP, said in an interview in Athens last year, when he was deputy immigration minister. He blamed his predecessors in the left-wing Syriza government, who he said had only ignored humanitarian issues as a humanitarian issue.
The current government has instead erected a wall on some parts of the country’s border with Turkey and blocked boats transporting migrants through Turkish waters.
Human rights groups have accused Greek border agents of torturing migrants and forcing them into Turkey. Last week, a resident of the bloc’s border agency, the legal European Union, who works as an interpreter for Frontex, was mistakenly attacked by Greek border guards as an asylum seeker and later accused of forcing him into Turkey, along with dozens of other migrants.
On Lesbos, the government spent days clearing the camp before Francis arrived.
“Why are the pope going to this part of the camp?” Asked 25-year-old Ramat Abbasi, who happily watched the activity around the tent on the hill. An Afghan asylum seeker who said he had been on the Lesbos for three years, Mr Abbasi said many of the prefabricated containers guarded by police were unused and indeed many were empty, only filled with bunk bed frames. “On the other hand, the situation is worse,” he said, pointing to his back. “The pope must be going there.”
But wherever Francis has gone, he has appealed to the reluctant world to open its eyes to the reality of asylum seekers.
“It’s an illusion to think that enough to protect ourselves, to protect ourselves from the needs knocking on our door,” Francis said. “I repeat: history teaches a lesson, yet we have not learned it.”
