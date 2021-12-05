Pope Francis Laments That for Migrants, ‘Little Has Changed’

LESBOS, Greece – Pope Francis returned to the refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on Sunday, one of the fixed moments of his papacy, trying to exacerbate the plight of immigrants – whom he calls the “ship of civilization.” Global concerns, including epidemics and climate change.

“It’s been five years since I visited this place,” Francis said, ignoring the camp in a tent, where he walked through a white United Nations container used as a shelter for asylum seekers. In 2016, he took 12 refugees with him to Rome. This time, he offered comfort and unity to the families who had been stranded there for years. “After all this time,” he said, “we see little change in the issue of migration.”

Francis’s remarks came at a conclusion, and in many ways culminated in the events of a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece that meant focusing on migration, an issue he never ignored, even when the world’s attention was drawn to it. And when the world pays attention, it’s usually the opposite of what he expected.