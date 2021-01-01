Pope Francis looks different in Slovakia, jokes – Pope Francis looks different in Slovakia, jokes

Bratislava (Slovakia), 13 September (AP) Pope Francis not only congratulated his well-wishers but also gave them a chance to laugh while joking during a visit to Slovakia on Monday.

Francis arrived at the Presidential Palace and then went to St. Martin’s Cathedral in the capital. Looking forward to the second day of a four-day visit to Francis, Hungary and Slovakia, his first international trip since undergoing bowel surgery in July.

When asked by an Italian journalist how he felt as he climbed the ramp in the cathedral to meet the Slovak priest and nun, he said, “I’m still alive.” Tell a joke that indicates he is well now.

Francis (84) is recovering from bowel surgery.

At the end of the meeting, Francis stood for a long time to greet the priests and bishops, and almost everyone was wearing masks.

During his first stop at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Francis told Slovakia’s first female president, Zuzana Kaputova, that the coronavirus epidemic was the biggest test in recent history, but it also taught a lesson for the future.

