Pope Francis says he asked to meet Putin in March over Ukraine war, but hasn’t heard back: report



Pope Francis revealed that he had told the Kremlin in March that he was “willing to go to Moscow” to discuss the war in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin – but according to a published interview, the Vatican “has not yet received a response.” Tuesday.

Reuters, quoting the best newspaper Della in Korea, Italy, said Francis had first asked the Vatican’s top diplomat to send a message to Russia about three weeks into the war, which began on February 24.

According to Reuters, the pope said he had told Putin’s staff “I want to go to Moscow.”

“Of course, the Kremlin leader needed to allow an inauguration,” Francis said. “We have not yet received a response and we are still insisting.”

“I’m afraid Putin can’t and won’t hold this meeting at this time. But how can you not stop so much brutality?” According to Reuters, Francis told the newspaper.

The Francis report further states that he spoke with Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church on March 16 in a 40-minute video – half of which he said Kirill spent reading from a sheet of paper “with all the arguments of war.” .

“We are [the pope and Kirill] Priest of the same man of God. That’s why we have to find a way to peace, to stop the fire of arms, “Francis told the newspaper.