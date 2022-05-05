Pope Francis seen publicly in wheelchair for first time, citing knee pain



Pope Francis appeared before his general audience in a wheelchair for the first time since his colon surgery.

The pope was confined to a wheelchair in his presence on Thursday – the first time he had needed such assistance since his surgery in 2021. Pope Francis, who was in high spirits, was not with Paul VI and spoke to religious superiors. The talk was general and focused on “weaknesses” for the clergy and encouraged the audience to examine their own limitations and weaknesses.

“Like Peter, and like Peter, now that we have acknowledged our weaknesses, we have been asked to ask ourselves what are the new weaknesses that we, as holy men and women, must bring down ourselves today,” Poptiff said.

Pope, Japanese PM discuss nuclear weapons after North Korean missile strike in Sea of ​​Japan

After his audience, the pope struggled to stand up, needing the help of a pope gentleman. The video shows pilgrims cheering for Pontiff as he grabs the attendant and uses the arm of his chair to hold himself up before he leaves.

Pope underwent colon surgery last July and was hospitalized for about two weeks. Since the operation, Pontiff has regularly complained of knee pain and other side effects that make it difficult to move and exercise. Pope Francis chose to sit down whenever possible instead of standing for long before.

On Easter Sunday, the pope attended a service at the Vatican and was able to walk the long corridor in his seat using a minister as support.

Pope Francis The West has been blamed in part Russia Attack Ukraine In an interview published this week, he suggested that “NATO’s barking at Russia’s door” may have been forced. Putin Hand.

The pope told Della Serre in the Italian Corps that “an anger I don’t know if you can say it was provoked, but perhaps it was made easier,” the pope told Della Serre in the Italian Corps. A Newspapers

A June meeting between Francis and the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill in Jerusalem was recently postponed due to concerns that it would send a “vague” signal, but the two spoke for 40 minutes via video conference in March.

Francis said Kirill had spent half of that March meeting reading “all the arguments for war” and that Kirill “should not transform himself into the son of Putin’s altar.”

Relations between the Vatican and the Russian Orthodox Church could be further strained by the proposed EU sanctions on Kirill on Wednesday.