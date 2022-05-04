Pope Francis suggests the ‘barking of NATO at Russia’s door’ may have forced Putin to invade Ukraine



In an interview published this week, Pope Francis was seen blaming the West for Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, suggesting that “NATO’s barking at Russia’s door” has forced Putin’s hand.

“An outrage that I don’t know if you can say it was provoked, but probably convenient,” the pope told Della Best newspaper in the Italian corps.

Francis also denounced the arms industry, calling the “arms trade a scandal” that “few oppose.”

“I can’t answer, I’m far from the question of whether it’s right to supply the Ukrainians,” Francis said. “In each case, they have seized it, despite obstacles we can scarcely imagine.”

The pope has so far refused to condemn Putin, although he has called for an end to the fighting and said this week that he wants to go to Moscow.

A June meeting between Francis and the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill in Jerusalem was recently postponed due to concerns that it would send a “vague” signal, but the two spoke for 40 minutes via video conference in March.

Francis said Kirill had spent half of that March meeting reading “all the arguments for war” and that Kirill “should not transform himself into the son of Putin’s altar.”

Relations between the Vatican and the Russian Orthodox Church could be further strained by the proposed EU sanctions on Kirill on Wednesday.

Vladimir Legoida, a spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church, suggested that sanctions would only delay peace.

“You have to be completely unaware of the history of our church that it is possible to intimidate its pastors and believers by putting them on some kind of list,” Legoida said Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.