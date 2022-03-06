World

Pope Francis: Ukraine humanitarian crisis 'growing dramatically' amid 'river of blood and tears'

Pope Francis: Ukraine humanitarian crisis ‘growing dramatically’ amid ‘river of blood and tears’
Pope Francis: Ukraine humanitarian crisis ‘growing dramatically’ amid ‘river of blood and tears’

Pope Francis: Ukraine humanitarian crisis ‘growing dramatically’ amid ‘river of blood and tears’

Pope Francis In his weekly speech at the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, he condemned in the strongest terms the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The pope said rivers of blood and tears were flowing in Ukraine. “It’s not just a military operation, but a war that sows the seeds of death, destruction and misery. The number of victims is increasing, as people are fleeing, especially mothers and children.”

“The need for humanitarian assistance in that troubled country is increasing dramatically within hours,” Francis continued. “War is madness! Stop, please! Look at this cruelty!”

Shortly after the hostilities began last month, Pope Francis gestured to the Russian embassy in Rome to express his concerns about the war.

On Sunday, the pope’s religious sentiments continued in the habit of refraining from publicly calling on Russia, perhaps for fear of opposing the Russian Orthodox Church, with which he is trying to build strong ties.

Pope Francis pays his respects at a public gathering of the Epiphany solemnity at the St. Peter's Basilica on January 6, 2022 in Vatican City.

(Elevated Pool / Getty Images)

The pope’s advice was echoed by more than 280 Russian Orthodox clergy who signed a Free letter Ukraine has called for an end to the “fratricidal war” until Sunday.

According to a translation in The Christian Post, the letter reads, “We mourn the loss of our brothers and sisters in Ukraine.”

On Saturday, November 10, 2018, a thousand-year-old monastery, also known as Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, one of the holiest places of Eastern Orthodox Christians in Kyiv, Ukraine, was surrounded by morning fog.

(AP Photo / Evgeny Maloletka, file)

The clergy also lamented the divisions that have been torn apart by the ongoing conflict, writing, “It saddens us that in Russia and Ukraine our children and grandchildren need to bridge again to be friends, respect and love each other.”

“Stop fighting,” they urged.

A 2018 survey found that approximately 67.3% of Ukraine’s population identifies with some form of Orthodox Christianity, 28.7% with the Kyiv-based Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), 23.4% with only “Orthodox” and 12.8% with UOC-MP.

Tyler O’Neill of the Associated Press and Gadget Clock Digital contributed to this report.

