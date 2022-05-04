Pope, Japanese PM discuss nuclear weapons after North Korea missile fires into Sea of Japan



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Pope Francis for a private conversation on Wednesday, the same day a ballistic missile was fired into the Sea of ​​Japan.

World leaders met at the Vatican for about half an hour, spending most of their time discussing the proliferation of nuclear weapons. Pope Francis, a vocal opponent of nuclear weapons, has previously expressed sympathy for the island nation’s history on the issue. The meeting also marked an important 80-year milestone between Japan and the Holy See.

“During the amicable talks at the State Secretariat, bilateral cooperation was expressed in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. In this context, the contribution of the Catholic Church in many areas of Japanese society has been noted and appreciated,” said a statement from the Holy See.

“For a world free of nuclear weapons, the emphasis was on issues of an international nature, with an emphasis on the urgency of dialogue and peace, and to this end, with a special focus on the war in Ukraine,” the statement continued. No specific details of their discussions were provided.

North Korea Japan fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Wednesday, the report said. Japan’s Defense Ministry and South Korean military have confirmed the launch, South Korea Yonhap News Agency and Japan Times reported on Wednesday afternoon local time.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters that it was “monitoring and monitoring our military-related movements and maintaining a preparedness stance.” The launch was reportedly coming from the Pyongyang area shortly after 12 noon.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un He will use nuclear weapons if a recent warning is issued. The dictator recently presided over another huge military parade marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the revolutionary army in North Korea.