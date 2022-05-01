Pope says Mariupol ‘barbarously bombarded,’ implicitly criticizes Russia



Pope Francis on Sunday described the war in Ukraine as a “cruel retreat of humanity” that made him “suffer and cry”, and called for humanitarian corridors to evacuate people trapped in Mariupol steelworks.

While speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square for his luncheon blessings, Francis again indirectly criticized Russia.

In Roman Catholicism, the month of May is dedicated to Mary, the Mother of God. Francis wanted a month-long prayer for peace in Ukraine.

The pope says he is willing to do “everything” to help end the war; Second meeting with Russian Orthodox leader postponed

“My immediate concern is the brutal bombing and destruction of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city of Mary,” he said of the mostly Russian-controlled southeastern port city, named after Mary.

Francis, 85, has not specifically mentioned Russia or its president, Vladimir Putin, since the start of the conflict on February 24, but he has expressed doubts about which side he used to criticize him, using terms such as “irrational aggression” and “aggression.” “And lamenting the atrocities against civilians.

“I mourn and weep over the plight of Ukraine’s population, especially the most vulnerable, the elderly, and children,” he said, referring to the “terrible news of deported and deported children.”

Ukraine says Moscow has forcibly deported thousands of people to Russia. In a statement issued on Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that more than 1 million people had been evacuated from Ukraine to Russia since February 24. Lavrov says Ukraine has been asked to evacuate 2.8 million people to Russia.

Moscow has called Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm and “exclude” its neighbors. Ukraine and the West say this is a baseless pretext for war.

The pope compared Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to that of Kane and Abel

Francis Mariupol called for safe humanitarian corridors for the Azovstal steelwork, where soldiers and civilians are taking refuge.

He also questioned whether everything possible was being done to end the fighting through dialogue.

“When we see a terrible retreat of humanity, I ask myself, along with many other angry people, if peace is really sought, if there is really a desire to avoid continued military and verbal tensions, if everything is done. To silence weapons,” Francis said. Said.

He urged his listeners to “not bow to the distorted spiral of arms, in the argument of violence” but to choose the path of dialogue.