Pope’s trip to Lebanon in June postponed for health reasons: sources



Sources said on Monday that the 85-year-old pope had recently postponed his planned visit to Lebanon next month due to difficulty walking.

In recent weeks, Pope has long suffered from right knee pain in addition to sciatica cases, which can also cause leg pain.

The visit was announced by the Lebanese government on June 12-13. The Vatican has never officially announced the trip, but Francis mentioned plans in a recent interview.

Two sources, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss such matters, said the pope’s health was a major concern.

The pope’s plans to travel from Lebanon to Jerusalem on June 14 to meet with Kirill, the father of the Russian Orthodox Church, have already been canceled due to the war in Ukraine.

The Lebanon tour is likely to take place later in the summer, a source said.

Francis will make two trips in July, one to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo and the other to Canada.

Last Thursday, he used a wheelchair in public for the first time and one from private and public viewers time.

He told an Italian newspaper last week that he was taking injections to help his joints move.