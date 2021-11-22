London – There were biscuits, which the British did not know.

“It looks like a scone,” Victoria said after trying out Ubo’s biscuits, “but it doesn’t taste the same.”

One of the challenges for any company expanding internationally is to translate its brand cultural elements into new markets. For Popeyes, the American fried chicken chain, which opened its first outlet in the UK over the weekend, was challenged by biscuits, which in British English meant cookies, not flaky, but soft bread.

On Saturday, hundreds of customers lined up for hours at the food court at Westfield Stratford City Shopping Mall in east London to taste their first poppy. Some said they had heard about the frenzy that had erupted in the United States in 2019. Others had heard of the brand through references to rap music. (“Then I got there and all the popes were gone, girl,” is a Kanye West song.) Some Americans living in London said they were curious about the taste of the house.

Tom Crowley, chief executive of Popeyes UK, said it was clear from Focus Groups that the average British consumer was confused about the concept of buttermilk biscuits. Another complication was that the biscuits looked like scones, usually served with hot tea, not with fried chicken.