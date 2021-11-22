Popeyes Opens Its First Location in London
London – There were biscuits, which the British did not know.
“It looks like a scone,” Victoria said after trying out Ubo’s biscuits, “but it doesn’t taste the same.”
One of the challenges for any company expanding internationally is to translate its brand cultural elements into new markets. For Popeyes, the American fried chicken chain, which opened its first outlet in the UK over the weekend, was challenged by biscuits, which in British English meant cookies, not flaky, but soft bread.
On Saturday, hundreds of customers lined up for hours at the food court at Westfield Stratford City Shopping Mall in east London to taste their first poppy. Some said they had heard about the frenzy that had erupted in the United States in 2019. Others had heard of the brand through references to rap music. (“Then I got there and all the popes were gone, girl,” is a Kanye West song.) Some Americans living in London said they were curious about the taste of the house.
Tom Crowley, chief executive of Popeyes UK, said it was clear from Focus Groups that the average British consumer was confused about the concept of buttermilk biscuits. Another complication was that the biscuits looked like scones, usually served with hot tea, not with fried chicken.
Focus group participants, remembering him, would say: “’Why are you giving me chicken with sconce? I have no idea what you are doing. “
He went on to say, “I think if we had run into research, if I had been honest, we probably wouldn’t have done it.”
To keep the brand true to its Louisiana roots, the team finally decided to put biscuits on the menu. “It all goes well,” said Mr Crowley. “The UK, in our opinion, really appreciates the great fried chicken coming out of South America.”
Raymond Braselman, from New Orleans, whose chain was founded in 1972, and who lived in Britain for 18 months, said he could not find fried chicken compared to what he grew up eating. “It’s definitely a bit of a home in the UK,” he said Saturday as he got closer to the front of the line. “So I’ve been waiting for him for about two months now.”
Popeyes, one of the largest fried chicken chains in the United States, was founded in Louisiana by Al Copeland, who was born into a poor family in New Orleans. His first attempt at a fried chicken restaurant, inspired by the opening of KFC in New Orleans, failed. He modified his chicken recipe, adding red pepper and cajun-inspired spices, and renaming it Popeye. (He says he can’t afford apostrophe.) He got hit.
In the late 1980s, it owned or franchised more than 800 locations. Countries such as Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, China, Jamaica and Brazil today have more than 3,400 Popeyes locations worldwide.
Popeys, owned by Restaurant Brands International, is betting that they can compete in the UK, which is not unfamiliar to fried chicken, and American brands like KFC. There are plans to open 10 to 15 additional Popeyes locations in the UK next year, Mr Crowley said.
Many Americans said the food in London was as good as they could remember. But there are differences between the US franchises. Chicken is halal to cater to the Muslim population in the area. Almost all ingredients, including baby gem lettuce, are imported from Britain, which is hard to find in the United States. The menu also includes the chain’s first-ever vegetarian burger, made from fried red beans, acknowledging the strong demand for plant-based foods in the British market.
Other American fast food companies are expanding in the UK. A Wendy opened last week at Croydon outside London, the fourth Wendy to open in the UK since June. McDonald’s is also considering opening new locations. Two years ago, Chick-fil-A opened its first British restaurant, but announced it would close just six months after activists protested against the company’s anti-gay marriage. (Chick-fil-A said at the time that he still had plans to stay for a limited time.)
Dante Ellington-Grant woke up at 7am on Saturday and stood in line at New Poppies on his opening day, traveling more than an hour from his home in London.
“It was a breath of fresh air,” he said of his meal, describing the chicken’s juiciness and crunchiness. He also liked biscuits, which he liked better than scones.
“I don’t eat scones,” he said.
