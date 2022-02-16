Popular, productive Ryan Zimmerman retires, set many Nats marks



Longtime Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman announced his retirement on Tuesday, ending a well-rounded career in which he became the franchise leader in many major divisions and led the team to his only World Series championship.

Now 37, Zimmerman has formalized it in a public letter addressed to “Dear DC.”

“I was a 20-year-old kid from the University of Virginia when we first met,” he wrote. “I had no idea how incredible the next 17 years of my life were going to be.”

Zimmermann was the first player to be drafted by the Nationals, finishing fourth overall in their first season in June 2005 after moving from Montreal to Washington. He made his major league debut in September and hit .397 in 20 games, giving a glimpse of what was to come.

“Ryan will always be Mr. National. From the Walk of Home Run to the World Series trophy on Constitution Avenue, until the last day of the 2021 regular season when our fans gave him a congratulations that we will never forget. Ryan The team owner Mark Larner said in a statement.

Popular and productive, Zimmerman has spent his entire career with Washington. He was a two-time All-Star, won a Gold Glove in third base and helped the Nationals reach the post-season five times in the 2019 title race.

In the NL Wild-Card game that year, Zimmermann’s two-out, Milwaukee relief ace was the key to a three-run rally to win 4-3 in Josh Hader’s off-pinch-hit singles eighth innings. He later hit the first World Series homer in franchise history, making a connection against Gerrit Cole of Houston in the opener. Washington has won seven matches.

Zimmerman set national career records for RBIs (1,061), home runs (284), hits (1,846) and games (1,799), among other marks.

In 16 seasons of his career he has batted .277 .341 on-base percentage and .475 slugging percentage. He was also associated with 11 walk-off homers, the seventh-highest total so far – including a game-ending shot to win his first regular-season game in National Park against NL East rivals Atlanta Braves on March 30, 2008. The team’s new stadium.

Zimmerman became the third baseman of the Nationals in 2006 and remained there full-time until 2013. After spending time at Outfield and Infield in 2014, he took charge at First Base in 2015.

Zimmerman chose to sit in the epidemic-delayed 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I have a 3-week-old baby. My mom has multiple sclerosis and it’s very risky,” Zimmerman finally wrote in a story for the Associated Press a month before the start of the season in late July.

Zimmerman returned last year and hit .243 in 110 games with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs. His wife, Heather, gave birth to their fourth child last month.

“Even though my baseball career is over, my family and I will be involved with the DMV community,” Zimmerman wrote in his retirement announcement.

“You’ve given us so much in the last 17 years; now it’s time for us to give you back. We look forward to continuing our many community programs and starting new ones in the future. Our kids will grow up here, since this is our home now, and we Can’t get too excited. So it’s not a farewell but another ‘see you around’, “he said.

Zimmerman founded the GMS Foundation in 2006 to help people with multiple sclerosis and, along with his wife, founded professionals for the Heroes Covid-19 Relief Fund in 2020.

Zimmerman was nominated six times by the Nationals for the Roberto Clement Award presented by Major League Baseball.

National manager Dave Martinez said: “Ryan’s numbers and accomplishments speak for themselves, but the way he has led by example and been honored around the game, not just at our clubhouse – is what I will remember most about his career,” said national manager Dave Martinez.