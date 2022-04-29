Popular singers of the country spoke on StarPlus’ series ‘Naam Reh Jayenge’ for lata mangeshkar

Divangal Lata Mangeshkar is a true icon and legend of India, who has carved a strong place for herself as the ‘Voice of India’. His voice holds a special place in the hearts and minds of every Indian and as such StarPlus is all set to pay tribute to his memories and his success of scintillating music.

Ledendri is going to celebrate Lata Mangeshkar for the Star Plus series Naam Reh Jayega. In such a situation, for this special tribute to ‘Nightingale of India’, not one or two but a total of eighteen eminent singers put together their legacy and the countless memories they have created for us to cherish, in their own way. Will be respected.

In this grand tribute, Pyarelal ji, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant , Palak Muchhal and Anvesha will pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar’s most iconic songs together on stage.

Today StarPlus organized a special digital press conference where some of the popular singers including Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Sadhna Sargam, Javed Ali, Jatin Pandit, Nitin Mukesh, Aishwarya, Anvesha and Sneha Pant addressed the national media.

Javed Ali, who is present here, says, “Whatever Lata didi gave us as prasad, I consider it a blessing. I and everyone in the music industry have learned a lot from her. While Sadhna Sargam says, “Aisa Feels like the circle of life is complete for me.

The Government of Madhya Pradesh honored me with the ‘Lata Mangeshkar Award’ and now I am here to pay tribute and honor to the greatest singer who has ever come from India. Nitin Mukesh says, “My lifelong association with Lata Mangeshkar ji She has memories and got a lot of love from her.She knew my father before I was born.

I have traveled with her, learned a lot from her. Conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh, Saibaba Studios ‘Naam Reh Jayega’ is all set to pay tribute to the ultimate voice that filled us with emotions and hope of the great Lata Mangeshkar Is. The 8-episode one-hour series is scheduled to air every Sunday from 7 PM on May 1, 2022 only on StarPlus.

Friday, April 29, 2022, 17:04 [IST]