Popular Youtube Video Will Set To Auction The Once-viral As An NFT. – 14 year old YouTube video to be sold as NFT art

The first video was uploaded by its co-founder Jawed Karim on the video platform YouTube, which started in February 2005. He uploaded a 15-second video ‘Me at Zoo’ in April 20005 which has been viewed by more than 16.5 million (165 million) people as of May 13, 2021. Social media was not that fast at that time and very few videos were uploaded and viral.

Another such 55-second video was ‘Charlie bit my finger again’ (the once-viral video popular “Charlie bit my finger..again”) which went viral on YouTube and other social media sites in 2007. Two brothers are seen in this photo. Both siblings Harry and Charlie Davis-Carr have now decided to sell this video as an NFT artwork (NON FUNGIBLE TOKEN or NFT).

Auction has started from May 14

Recently, on the completion of 14 years, the brother and sister started auctioning this clip online from May 14. As soon as a buyer is found, YouTube will officially remove the original clip from its platform. The clip has been viewed 88.1 crore (881 million) times on YouTube so far, not only that, it has also been liked by 22 lakh (2.2 million) people. In this video, Harry was 3 years old and Charlie was 1 year old at that time.

The NFT buyer who bought the clip will also get the rights to make their own version of the video with the original actors (Harry and Charlie). Both believe that their clip can be an NFT property for memes and video developers today. Earlier the video ‘Overly Attached Girlfriend’ (OVERLY ATTACHED GIRLFRIEND) was also bought in the form of NFT by 3F Music Company for 3 crores ($4,11,000). Elon Musk has also sold one of his NFTs for Rs 42 crore (420 million).