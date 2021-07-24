Pornography Case: Shilpa Shetty cried several times during interrogation, police asked these questions | Pornography case: Shilpa Shetty cried several times during interrogation, police asked these questions

Mumbai: On Friday, the Crime Branch team also raided the bungalows of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra after Raj Kundra was implicated in the pornography case. Along with this, the Crime Branch has also recorded the statement of Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the pornography case. During this interrogation, Shilpa shed tears several times.

Shilpa Shetty cried 3-4 times

According to reliable sources of Crime Branch, Shilpa Shetty started crying 3 to 4 times during the entire statement. During this, Shilpa Shetty also asked the Crime Branch officials that you tell whether Raj Kundra has done such (pornography) work?

Laga push, many projects got out of hand

During this, Shilpa Shetty also told the Crime Branch officials that her image has suffered a lot due to this whole matter. Many brands and contracts have also gone out of their hands.

Shilpa and Raj came face to face

During this interrogation, the Crime Branch also raised many questions regarding the shareholding in Vian Industries. For this, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty have also been interrogated by sitting face to face 2 to 3 times.

Shilpa faced these questions

On Friday, in the pornography case, the Crime Branch asked many important questions to Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty-

Also read: Raj Kundra Case: A big disclosure from the chats of Umesh Kamat and Yash Thakur, this was said about Gehna

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to