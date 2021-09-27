Portfolio of Yogi Cabinet Ministers: Seven Yogi Cabinet Ministers get portfolios Jitin Prasad becomes Technical Education Minister

Lucknow

All the seven ministers who joined the cabinet of the Yogi government a day ago have been divided. Jitin Prasad, who has become a cabinet minister, has been given the technical education department. Similarly, Minister of State Pallu Ram has been given charge of Soldiers Welfare, Home Guard, Provincial Guard and Civil Defense, Minister of State Dr. Sangeeta Balwant has been given charge of Co-operation and Dharmaveer Prajapati has been given charge of Industrial Development. Minister of State Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar has been given charge of Revenue Department, Minister of State Sanjeev Kumar has been given charge of Social Welfare, Scheduled Castes and Tribes Welfare Department and Dinesh Khatik has been given charge of Water Power and Flood Control Department. .

On Monday evening, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the accounts of the newly appointed ministers. Congratulating everyone on the occasion, he tweeted – ‘I am confident that under the able, experienced and diligent leadership of all of you, the respective departments will reach new heights of development. Good luck to all of you for a bright career.

The cabinet expansion took place 5 months before the election

Jitin Prasad, the Union Minister of State for Manpower, recently quit the Congress and joined the BJP. The expansion of the state cabinet comes at a time when the state assembly elections are just five months away. Prior to the expansion of the cabinet, there were 23 cabinet ministers, including the chief minister, nine ministers of state in independent charge and 21 ministers of state in the state government. The number of members in the UP Legislative Assembly is 403, so 60 ministers can be made as per the rules, but before the expansion of the cabinet there were only 53 ministers and seven posts were vacant which were filled on Sunday.

Cabinet expansion due to election arithmetic

Three of the seven new ministers are from the SC / ST community. That means they have about 50 per cent representation in the new ministers. Only three others are in the backward category. Includes a Brahmin face in the form of Jitin Prasada. Thus, no class was left out. This is a big blow to the BJP’s political rivals. This cabinet expansion has been done keeping in mind the election arithmetic. It also seeks to convey the message that the BJP will not politicize the appeasement of any one or two classes or communities. Her vision is broad and she will enter the election arena with it.