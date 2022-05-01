Portland car crash leaves 1 dead, 6 injured, including 3 children



One person, including three children, was killed and six others were injured in a fatal car crash in Portland, Oregon this weekend.

Police found one dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on North Columbia Boulevard and Peninsular Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, KPTV reported. Five others, including three children, were taken to hospital with injuries.

Another was nearby and was taken to hospital.

The condition of the people involved in the accident remains unknown at this time.

Northern Columbia Boulevard, the site of the crash, will be closed during the investigation of the incident.

Saturday’s crash was the 21st car-related death in Portland this year.