Portland car crash leaves 1 dead, 6 injured, including 3 children

11 hours ago
One person, including three children, was killed and six others were injured in a fatal car crash in Portland, Oregon this weekend.

Police found one dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on North Columbia Boulevard and Peninsular Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, KPTV reported. Five others, including three children, were taken to hospital with injuries.

portland police car

(Portland Police Department)

One person was killed and several others were injured in what became known as the Mississippi Festival

Another was nearby and was taken to hospital.

The crash happened at the junction of North Columbia Boulevard and Peninsular Avenue.

(Google Maps)

The condition of the people involved in the accident remains unknown at this time.

Northern Columbia Boulevard, the site of the crash, will be closed during the investigation of the incident.

Saturday’s crash was the 21st car-related death in Portland this year.

