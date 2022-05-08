Portland homeowner shot through door by Airbnb guest



An Airbnb guest has been charged with attempted murder after shooting the host of the house through the door.

The shooting happened around 8:30 pm on May 4 in Portland, Oregon, when the Airbnb host tried to contact 21-year-old Caveion Lett, who was staying at the house. Late then fired multiple rounds of a 9mm handgun through a door, police said.

One of the rounds involved a female victim who suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit in the chest, but received medical assistance and is expected to survive.

Police officers went through “lengthy negotiations” with Late, who eventually agreed to surrender and was detained, a press release said.

Lett has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and illegal use of a weapon.

Police have seized Lets song as evidence in the case.

An Airbnb spokesman told Fox television that the incident was “terrible.”

“We are horrified by the gun violence and deeply relieved that our host is on the way to recovery,” the spokesman said. “We take the safety of our community incredibly seriously, and our team is working as soon as possible to support the host and investigate what happened. This guest has been banned from Airbnb as we continue to investigate.”