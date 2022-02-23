World

Portland man charged with murder in shooting at Amir Locke protest

24 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Portland man charged with murder in shooting at Amir Locke protest
Written by admin
Portland man charged with murder in shooting at Amir Locke protest

Portland man charged with murder in shooting at Amir Locke protest

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Portland man last week, where the ethnic group chief justice protesters gathered in a public park in honor of the lock is not related to the deadly shooting have been charged counts.

43 বছর বয়সী বেঞ্জামিন স্মিথের বিরুদ্ধে দ্বিতীয় ডিগ্রিতে একটি আগ্নেয়াস্ত্র দিয়ে হত্যার একটি গণনা, একটি আগ্নেয়াস্ত্র দিয়ে দ্বিতীয় ডিগ্রিতে হত্যার চেষ্টার চারটি, একটি আগ্নেয়াস্ত্র দিয়ে প্রথম ডিগ্রিতে দুটি আক্রমণ এবং দুটি হামলার অভিযোগ আনা হয়েছে। With a firearm in the second degree.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt received a warrant for Smith’s arrest.

Smith was shot in the hip and was hospitalized in critical condition until Tuesday. Portland Police Bureau officers Smith admitted to the hospital with him has continued since.

Portland police union has reached an agreement with the new study has illuminated the lower officers manobalake

Smith said that prosecutors showed video evidence of an organized protest in the park on Saturday appointed naramyandela faced a group of people. According to the district attorney’s office, he went to several participants, was screaming for them to leave. Smith, several participants told to leave them alone.

After a moment, Smith drew a firearm and allegedly fired at the crowd, hit five people.

Brandy “Jun” Knightley, 60, was shot dead, another four protesters were injured. Smith said aregoniyana A protester was shot and wounded. The person has not been charged.

“অনেক প্রত্যক্ষদর্শী অসহযোগী ছিলেন, এবং দুর্ভাগ্যবশত কেউ সেই দৃশ্য থেকে সমালোচনামূলক প্রমাণ নিতে বেছে নিয়েছিলেন। অফিসাররা ঘটনাস্থল সুরক্ষিত করতে এবং ক্ষতিগ্রস্তদের অতিরিক্ত চিকিৎসা সহায়তা পেতে সক্ষম হয়েছিল,” পোর্টল্যান্ডের পুলিশ প্রধান চাক লাভেল মঙ্গলবার এক সংবাদ সম্মেলনে বলেন। He said that the officers had determined that “an armed clash between residents and protesters were armed.”

READ Also  NJ Deaths Hit Early 2020 Levels – Gadget Clock

Schmidt declined to comment on Tuesday and labhela purpose, logically needed more time to conduct further investigations. Gadget Clock Digital’s Multnomah County District Attorney’s office has not received a response, but immediately.

Seattle’s new mayor has asked for the police union’s budget plan: “Keep politics before public safety ‘

Portland weekend gun violence in the shooting incident was just one of the three stars. Also, a deadly officer involved in the shooting, and another after that, where a woman was killed and a man, a 1-year-old child and a 5-year-old child in a car that was shot, local, county and federal officials gathered at the Virtual Press Conference for tackling the crime has been focused.

Portland FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Kieran Ramsey said, “The first and main thing is to stop the shooting. Turn it off. We came again this year, unprecedented in the region.” “যেখানে, গত বছর আইন প্রয়োগকারী সংস্থা, বিশেষ করে পোর্টল্যান্ড পুলিশ ব্যুরো, পোর্টল্যান্ডের রাস্তায় রেকর্ড-ব্রেকিং সহিংসতার অ্যালার্ম বাজাতে থাকে, এই বছর আমরা ইতিমধ্যেই সেই স্তরটিকে অতিক্রম করার জন্য গতিতে এগিয়ে চলেছি।”

On Tuesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler says, “This is for us a major city, it was hard and boring weekend.”

Last weekend, two more incidents of gun violence has labhala.

An officer involved in the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Broadway Drive. It is Saturday evening at 6:42 pm with a suspicious call to the trouble began. During the way, news was given to fire on the officers, and residents were advised to shelter in place. At 8 pm at night, an officer shot

The medical examiner will notify the family of the deceased person’s name.

READ Also  Couples Celebrate Valentine’s Day In Times Square – Gadget Clock

Sunday night at 10:30 pm shooting inside a vehicle for the officers were sent to 128 th Street and Southeast Foster Road. Woman dead, one in critical condition, a 1-year-old shot in the leg and a 5-year-old saw an arm shoot. The incident is under investigation.

“As a father, what happened this weekend to shoot two small children and I was particularly struck,” Wheeler said. “আমি জানি না যে এই সম্প্রদায়ের কেউ কীভাবে সম্পর্কে শুনতে বা পড়তে পারে বা কিছু ক্ষেত্রে ব্যক্তিগতভাবে আমরা এই সপ্তাহান্তে যে ধরণের ভয়ঙ্কর সহিংসতা দেখেছি এবং সম্পূর্ণ হতাশা এবং গভীর দুঃখের অনুভূতি ছাড়া অন্য কিছু অনুভব করতে পারি।”

Click here to get the Gadget Clock App

“আমরা সক্রিয়ভাবে পোর্টল্যান্ডারদের সুরক্ষার জন্য আমাদের সেরা অফিসারদের নিয়োগ ও ধরে রাখার জন্য সক্রিয়ভাবে কাজ করছি, এবং আমি পোর্টল্যান্ড পুলিশ ব্যুরোতে ন্যূনতম স্টাফিং স্তরের কাছাকাছি যাওয়ার জন্য আগামী তিন বছরে 300 জন পুলিশ কর্মী নিয়োগের লক্ষ্য নির্ধারণ করেছি,” হুইলার সহিংসতা প্রতিরোধের প্রচেষ্টার কথা বলেছেন। “My administration will continue to lead in jananirapattake priority and we will not stop in Portland at peace until I return.”

#Portland #man #charged #murder #shooting #Amir #Locke #protest

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  CBS2 1/18 Nightly Forecast at 11PM – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment