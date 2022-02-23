Portland man charged with murder in shooting at Amir Locke protest



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Portland man last week, where the ethnic group chief justice protesters gathered in a public park in honor of the lock is not related to the deadly shooting have been charged counts.

43 বছর বয়সী বেঞ্জামিন স্মিথের বিরুদ্ধে দ্বিতীয় ডিগ্রিতে একটি আগ্নেয়াস্ত্র দিয়ে হত্যার একটি গণনা, একটি আগ্নেয়াস্ত্র দিয়ে দ্বিতীয় ডিগ্রিতে হত্যার চেষ্টার চারটি, একটি আগ্নেয়াস্ত্র দিয়ে প্রথম ডিগ্রিতে দুটি আক্রমণ এবং দুটি হামলার অভিযোগ আনা হয়েছে। With a firearm in the second degree.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt received a warrant for Smith’s arrest.

Smith was shot in the hip and was hospitalized in critical condition until Tuesday. Portland Police Bureau officers Smith admitted to the hospital with him has continued since.

Portland police union has reached an agreement with the new study has illuminated the lower officers manobalake

Smith said that prosecutors showed video evidence of an organized protest in the park on Saturday appointed naramyandela faced a group of people. According to the district attorney’s office, he went to several participants, was screaming for them to leave. Smith, several participants told to leave them alone.

After a moment, Smith drew a firearm and allegedly fired at the crowd, hit five people.

Brandy “Jun” Knightley, 60, was shot dead, another four protesters were injured. Smith said aregoniyana A protester was shot and wounded. The person has not been charged.

“অনেক প্রত্যক্ষদর্শী অসহযোগী ছিলেন, এবং দুর্ভাগ্যবশত কেউ সেই দৃশ্য থেকে সমালোচনামূলক প্রমাণ নিতে বেছে নিয়েছিলেন। অফিসাররা ঘটনাস্থল সুরক্ষিত করতে এবং ক্ষতিগ্রস্তদের অতিরিক্ত চিকিৎসা সহায়তা পেতে সক্ষম হয়েছিল,” পোর্টল্যান্ডের পুলিশ প্রধান চাক লাভেল মঙ্গলবার এক সংবাদ সম্মেলনে বলেন। He said that the officers had determined that “an armed clash between residents and protesters were armed.”

Schmidt declined to comment on Tuesday and labhela purpose, logically needed more time to conduct further investigations. Gadget Clock Digital’s Multnomah County District Attorney’s office has not received a response, but immediately.

Seattle’s new mayor has asked for the police union’s budget plan: “Keep politics before public safety ‘

Portland weekend gun violence in the shooting incident was just one of the three stars. Also, a deadly officer involved in the shooting, and another after that, where a woman was killed and a man, a 1-year-old child and a 5-year-old child in a car that was shot, local, county and federal officials gathered at the Virtual Press Conference for tackling the crime has been focused.

Portland FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Kieran Ramsey said, “The first and main thing is to stop the shooting. Turn it off. We came again this year, unprecedented in the region.” “যেখানে, গত বছর আইন প্রয়োগকারী সংস্থা, বিশেষ করে পোর্টল্যান্ড পুলিশ ব্যুরো, পোর্টল্যান্ডের রাস্তায় রেকর্ড-ব্রেকিং সহিংসতার অ্যালার্ম বাজাতে থাকে, এই বছর আমরা ইতিমধ্যেই সেই স্তরটিকে অতিক্রম করার জন্য গতিতে এগিয়ে চলেছি।”

On Tuesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler says, “This is for us a major city, it was hard and boring weekend.”

Last weekend, two more incidents of gun violence has labhala.

An officer involved in the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Broadway Drive. It is Saturday evening at 6:42 pm with a suspicious call to the trouble began. During the way, news was given to fire on the officers, and residents were advised to shelter in place. At 8 pm at night, an officer shot

The medical examiner will notify the family of the deceased person’s name.

Sunday night at 10:30 pm shooting inside a vehicle for the officers were sent to 128 th Street and Southeast Foster Road. Woman dead, one in critical condition, a 1-year-old shot in the leg and a 5-year-old saw an arm shoot. The incident is under investigation.

“As a father, what happened this weekend to shoot two small children and I was particularly struck,” Wheeler said. “আমি জানি না যে এই সম্প্রদায়ের কেউ কীভাবে সম্পর্কে শুনতে বা পড়তে পারে বা কিছু ক্ষেত্রে ব্যক্তিগতভাবে আমরা এই সপ্তাহান্তে যে ধরণের ভয়ঙ্কর সহিংসতা দেখেছি এবং সম্পূর্ণ হতাশা এবং গভীর দুঃখের অনুভূতি ছাড়া অন্য কিছু অনুভব করতে পারি।”

Click here to get the Gadget Clock App

“আমরা সক্রিয়ভাবে পোর্টল্যান্ডারদের সুরক্ষার জন্য আমাদের সেরা অফিসারদের নিয়োগ ও ধরে রাখার জন্য সক্রিয়ভাবে কাজ করছি, এবং আমি পোর্টল্যান্ড পুলিশ ব্যুরোতে ন্যূনতম স্টাফিং স্তরের কাছাকাছি যাওয়ার জন্য আগামী তিন বছরে 300 জন পুলিশ কর্মী নিয়োগের লক্ষ্য নির্ধারণ করেছি,” হুইলার সহিংসতা প্রতিরোধের প্রচেষ্টার কথা বলেছেন। “My administration will continue to lead in jananirapattake priority and we will not stop in Portland at peace until I return.”