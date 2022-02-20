World

Portland shooting near Amir Locke event leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded: report

10 seconds ago
At least one person was killed and five others were injured when a gunman struck near a protest site in Portland, Oregon on Saturday night, with at least two others reportedly in custody.

According to Fox 12, Oregon, the shooting took place around 8 a.m. near Normandel Park in northeastern Portland.

In the beginning of this month, protesters gathered in the park in response to the death of Krishnang Aamir lock, 22 of the death of the police in Minneapolis. FOX 12 reported that it was not clear whether the protest was related to the Portland shooting.

Portland sees 4 deadly shootings amid low police morale, public safety concerns

View of Normandel Park, Portland, Oregon, February 19, 2022.

View of Normandel Park, Portland, Oregon, February 19, 2022.
(Fox 12 Oregon)

Oregonlive.com reports that the dead man was a woman, and the injured were three women and two men. Their medical condition was not immediately known, the report said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, the report said.

View of Normandel Park, Portland, Oregon, February 19, 2022.

View of Normandel Park, Portland, Oregon, February 19, 2022.
(Fox 12 Oregon)

In a statement posted online, the Portland Police Bureau said anyone with information about the shooting should call 503-823-3774 or 503-823-0457.

Over the weekend, Portland saw 15 homicides in 2022, of which 14 were shot dead, FOX 12 reported.

