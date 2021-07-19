Portraits of Kolkata’s Rickshaw Pullers
It was still dark when I met Mohammed near the central market in Calcutta, the capital of the Indian state of West Bengal. He and two other men were stacking dozens of huge burlap bags in the car of his black and red rickshaw – supplies, he said, to be delivered throughout town.
For Mohammed, it was just the start of a long day at work.
Kolkata is one of the only places in India – and one of the few in the world – where fleets of hand-pulled rickshaws still ply the streets.
The men who exploit them are called rickshaw wallahs. (Wallah is a term for someone who carries or procures something.) Some pull their rickshaws over 10 miles a day while carrying several hundred pounds – the combined weight of the rickshaw and a few occupants. . Their daily salary is often the equivalent of a few dollars.
My job as a photojournalist involves a lot of travel and I have become quite good at acclimating to new places. Nowadays, it is difficult for me to feel culturally disoriented, or disoriented, as we say in French – literally “out of one’s country”.
Yet Kolkata, which I visited in 2018 while on a scholarship for a photography workshop, left me with a welcome feeling of cultural upheaval. The saris, the sounds of the Bengali language, the smells of the spice markets, the thick monsoon air: it all contributed to my feeling of disorientation in this dense river delta city of over 14 million people. . And so is the sight of the wallahs in rickshaws, who, often barefoot, dragged their passengers through the crowded streets.
Rickshaw wallahs do not earn their living serving tourists. Their clientele consists mainly of local Kolkatans: shoppers coming and going from the markets, or residents passing through the narrow streets of the city. Schoolchildren, picked up from home and dropped off at school each day, often represent a stable income. If someone is sick at night, a rickshaw will do as well as an ambulance.
And when the monsoon rains fall, usually between May and September, rickshaws – pulled waist-deep in water – can provide transportation to places inaccessible to motor vehicles.
At the height of India’s Covid crisis in April and May, many rickshaw wallahs provided invaluable service, transporting patients to and from clinics and hospitals. Others were forced to leave Calcutta and return to their home villages during the lockdown. (In many places in India and elsewhere, the pandemic has resulted in a mass exodus of migrant workers.)
Over the years, human rights groups and government authorities have attempted to restrict the use of hand-drawn rickshaws, which some consider a degrading colonial anachronism. Local authorities officially banned vehicles in 2006 and stopped issuing or renewing permits, while promising the government would provide training for alternative livelihoods.
But for the hundreds, if not thousands of shooters who remain (some estimates place the number of remaining rickshaw wallahs between 500, some at 5,000), rickshaws are often their only reliable source of income.
Not all the men I met were willing to have their pictures taken. Some wondered what the point would be. But others, like Mohammed, were eager to share their stories.
A young man described his frustration with the police, who on occasion issue fines, confiscate rickshaws or demand bribes. “They know where we are and where we work,” he told me. “They’re doing it just for the money – and then we have to get it back.”
Many rickshaw pullers are migrants from neighboring Bihar state. With the exception of the meager funds they keep for their daily needs, they send much of what they earn home to their families.
Bihar has one of the lowest literacy rates in all of India. In fact, none of the men I met could read or write.
But Mohammed was proud to tell me that his children in Bihar go to school.
“All of them,” he added with a candid smile, “thanks to the money I send.”
After we spoke, I watched him bend down to pick up his set of handles and walk away. In no time at all, all I could see was the black stain on his rickshaw that disappeared into a corner.
Emilienne Malfatto is a photojournalist and writer based in Iraq and Southern Europe. You can follow his work on Instagram and Twitter.
