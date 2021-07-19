Portraits of Kolkata’s Rickshaw Pullers

My job as a photojournalist involves a lot of travel and I have become quite good at acclimating to new places. Nowadays, it is difficult for me to feel culturally disoriented, or disoriented, as we say in French – literally “out of one’s country”.

Yet Kolkata, which I visited in 2018 while on a scholarship for a photography workshop, left me with a welcome feeling of cultural upheaval. The saris, the sounds of the Bengali language, the smells of the spice markets, the thick monsoon air: it all contributed to my feeling of disorientation in this dense river delta city of over 14 million people. . And so is the sight of the wallahs in rickshaws, who, often barefoot, dragged their passengers through the crowded streets.