Portronics launches new fitness smartwatch Kronos Beta in India

Kronos Beta Fitness Smartwatch Portronics recently launched its new fitness smartwatch Kronos Beta with many exciting features in India. Ever since its launch, there has been a lot of enthusiasm among the people for this new fitness smartwatch.

New Delhi. Portronics has been a trusted company for gadgets and innovation in India since its inception in 2010. Portronics was the first to launch portable Bluetooth speakers, earphones, car accessories, power banks, etc. in the Indian market using Indian technology. People also liked these gadgets. Now Portronics has launched a new gadget in the Indian market. This is a fitness smartwatch, named Kronos Beta.

What is Kronos Beta

Kronos Beta is a fitness smartwatch. It updates users by tracking workouts, health tracking and other fitness-related activities.

Features of Kronos Beta

High-resolution TFT display screen – The Kronos Beta sports a 1.28-inch high-resolution TFT display screen with dials. This gives this fitness smartwatch a capacitive touch experience and superior quality touch interface.

waterproof – Kronos Beta is completely waterproof so it can be used in water such as while swimming.

heart rate monitoring Human heart rate can also be monitored with Kronos Beta.

blood pressure tracking Human blood pressure can also be tracked with Kronos Beta.

Over 100 customized watch faces – Kronos Beta has over 100 built-in customized watch faces. They match your OOTD. Also, users can upload a photo of their choice to the Kronos Beta app and use it as a watch face.

10 active sports modes – Kronos Beta also has 10 active sports modes.

outdoor run.

outdoor walk.

indoor run.

Indoor Walk.

Hiking.

Steer Stepper.

outdoor cycling.

Stationary biking.

Elliptical.

rowing.

7 days battery life On a single charge of Kronos Beta, its battery can last up to 7 days.

phone updates – By connecting the Kronos Beta to your smartphone, the notifications coming on it without using the phone can be seen on the screen of the smartwatch.

512 MB Storage – Kronos Beta has 512 MB storage capacity. With this, up to 300 songs can be stored in this smartwatch.

model and price

There are three color models of Kronos Beta. Black, Gray and Rose Pink. Its price has been kept at Rs 3,999.

where to buy

Kronos Beta can be purchased from Portronics’ website and from Amazon.