Portugal Bars Employers From Contacting Remote Workers Off Hours

MADRID – Portugal’s new law prohibits its employees from contacting them outside of their contracted working hours and remotely monitoring their work, one of the world’s most daring attempts to regulate remote work that has plagued many in the industrialized world.

And, at a time when the cost of electricity has risen due to rising natural gas prices, employers are required by law to pay a portion of the electricity and internet bills of domestic workers.

The bill, which was passed in Parliament on Friday and will take effect this weekend, Portugal’s Socialist-led government drafted the bill in an effort to maintain a work-life balance. The epidemic lockdown has forced millions of people to work from home in the past two years, but Portugal is a rare country that has enacted laws to formally protect workers’ off-clock hours and include costs associated with their work.

The law was introduced by Portugal’s labor minister, Anna Mendes Godinho, not only to protect domestic workers, but also to encourage more foreigners to choose Portugal to work remotely. Portugal has become a major destination for so-called digital migrants, as it offers them special temporary resident visas to work from Portugal.