Portugal Bars Employers From Contacting Remote Workers Off Hours
MADRID – Portugal’s new law prohibits its employees from contacting them outside of their contracted working hours and remotely monitoring their work, one of the world’s most daring attempts to regulate remote work that has plagued many in the industrialized world.
And, at a time when the cost of electricity has risen due to rising natural gas prices, employers are required by law to pay a portion of the electricity and internet bills of domestic workers.
The bill, which was passed in Parliament on Friday and will take effect this weekend, Portugal’s Socialist-led government drafted the bill in an effort to maintain a work-life balance. The epidemic lockdown has forced millions of people to work from home in the past two years, but Portugal is a rare country that has enacted laws to formally protect workers’ off-clock hours and include costs associated with their work.
The law was introduced by Portugal’s labor minister, Anna Mendes Godinho, not only to protect domestic workers, but also to encourage more foreigners to choose Portugal to work remotely. Portugal has become a major destination for so-called digital migrants, as it offers them special temporary resident visas to work from Portugal.
“We consider Portugal to be one of the best places in the world for these digital migrants and remote workers. We want to attract them to Portugal,” Ms Godinho told a conference in Lisbon this month.
Under the new law, employers can be penalized for contacting employees outside of regular hours, except in emergencies. The law also requires companies to ensure that people who work remotely visit their workplace at least once every two months, to meet with their supervisors and co-workers, in an effort to avoid further isolation.
It also gives young parents the right to work from home without the prior approval of their boss, as long as their child is under 8 years of age.
#Portugal #Bars #Employers #Contacting #Remote #Workers #Hours
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.