Portugal said on Monday it had identified 13 cases of the coronavirus Omicron type, all linked to balances, a soccer club that was forced to participate in a top-flight game over the weekend that was abandoned while in progress.

The country’s National Health Organization said 13 people were isolated, all of them players or staff members of Belence, who fielded a defunct team of just nine players against Benfica on Saturday after a coronavirus outbreak was reported.

The agency also confirmed that one of the 13 players was a player who had recently returned to Portugal from South Africa, whose scientists had helped identify Omikron. Benfica’s players will be tested for the virus, the country’s general health director, Grassa Fritas, told a local TSF radio station.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, a staggering 17 players and staff members of the Belenance Club tested positive for the virus, although it was unclear at the time whether those cases included a new type. The players of Belencens tried to cancel the game, but officials told them it would continue.